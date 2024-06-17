Pagsasanay ikakasa! Mga Pinoy swimmer sa abroad isasabak sa World Aquatics Cup

Hinimok ng Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (PAI) ang lahat ng mga homegrown swimmers at Pinoy na nakabase sa ibang bansa na magparehistro at maghanda para lumahok sa National Trials para sa 50-meter at 25-meter swimming championship na nakatakda sa Agosto 15-18 at Agosto 19-21, ayon sa pagkakasunod, sa Teofilo Ildefonso swimming pool sa Malate, Manila.

Sinabi ni PAI Secretary-General Batangas 1st District Congressman Eric Buhain na ang National tryouts ang magiging batayan para sa pagpili ng mga miyembro ng Philippine Team na lalahok sa World Aquatics World Cup series ngayong taon (25-meter short course) at ang 46th Southeast Asian Age Group Championships (50-meter-long course).

Ang World Series ay binubuo ng kompetisyon sa Oktubre 18-20 (Serye 1) sa Shanghai, China; Serye 2 sa Oktubre 24-26 sa Incheon, South Korea; at Series 3 sa Okt. 31 hanggang Nob. 2 sa Singapore. Ang serye ay magtatapos sa Championships sa Disyembre 10-15 sa Budapest, Hungary. Gayundin, ang 46th SEA Age Group ay nakatakda sa Disyembre 6-8 sa Bangkok, Thailand.

Ang naturang National tryout, ayon kay Buhain, ay gagamitin din para sa komposisyon ng PH Team para sa paglahok sa susunod na taon sa World Aquatics Championships sa Singapore (Hulyo 11-15)

“No exception. Filipino swimmers based abroad must be physically present in the Trials. Gone were the days, na mag-submit lang ng performance time from abroad, sapat na para masama sa National Team. If you want to be included in the team, come home and join the tryouts” said the swimming icon and Philippine Sports Hall-of-Famer.

“Even in the US, Europe and other countries in the SEA region are doing the same and fair process. Walang seeded or shoo-in, pipiliin natin yung best swimmers based sa results ng ating official tryout. Also, we decided na one tryout na lang for the whole year calendar, para hindi na rin masyadong magastos on the part of our swimmers based sa abroad” added the two-time Olympian and former SEA Games record holder.

Sinabi rin ni Buhain na maagang inanunsiyo ng PAI ang pagpaparehistro para sa mga manlalangoy, coach, at club membership at pinalawig ito hanggang Hunyo 15 sa pamamagitan ng rekomendasyon ng yumaong PAI Executive Director Chito Rivera upang ma-accommodate ang mas maraming atleta at opisyal, partikular ang mga nasa probinsya.

Ang pagpaparehistro ng manlalangoy ay brainchild at ngayon ay legacy ni Rivera, dagdag ni Buhain, dahil sa wakas ay nakuha na ng swimming federation ang systematic data-based program nito para sa mga atleta kung saan madali nilang mahahanap ang mga personal na rekord at masusubaybayan ang mga ranking batay sa kanilang mga performance sa lahat ng kumpetisyon na pinapahintulutan ng PAI.

Sinabi ni Buhain na ang lahat ng ito ay naaayon sa pagsusumikap at pagpaplano ni coach Chito. Nangako si Buhain na ipagpatuloy ang mga repormang ito na pinasimulan ng yumaong Executive Director para mapabuti ang aquatics para sa lahat ng kinauukulan.

Si Rivera, na nagsilbi rin bilang head coach ng Jose Rizal University varsity team at naging co-founder ng Congress of Philippine Aquatics (COPA), ay namatay sa atake sa puso kamakailan. Siya ay 65.

“Coach Chito (Rivera) is a great loss to Philippine aquatics. Serving as Executive Director of PAI for a short period, he strengthened the foundation in the regionals through constant communications and support in organizing events. He had a big role in the success of the country’s hosting of the Asian Age Group championships for the first time in years,” said Buhain.

“His legacy lives on as we continue to put our best foot forward in our goal to further enhance the development of swimming and the other disciplines in aquatics. We’re targeting a better future in open water, water polo, diving, and artistic swimming, from regional to national levels,” said Buhain.

Pagkatapos ay inihayag ni Buhain na pinangalanan ni PAI president Miko Vargas ang PAI membership committee head na si Anthony Reyes bilang bagong Executive Director.