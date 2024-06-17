Jaylen Brown umamin, iritado kapag natatalo

BALIK sa Boston ang Celtics, may tsansang tapusin na ang Dallas Mavericks sa NBA Finals sa TD Garden ngayong Martes.

Kapag nanalo sa Game 5, puwede nang ihanay ng C’s ang record 18th banner sa 17 na nakasabit sa rafters ng arena nila.

Gigil bumawi ang Celtics, niluray ni Luka Doncic at Mavs 122-84 sa Game 4 noong Biyernes. Sa halip na 4-0 sweep ng Boston, bumawi ang Mavericks at naging 3-1.

“We don’t like to lose,” ani guard Jaylen Brown bago ang praktis kahapon. “I think we are ready for Game 5. I think that’s the best answer that I’ve got. We’re at home. And we’re looking forward to it.”

Sa Game 4 loss ay nakalsuhan ang franchise record 10-game postseason winning streak ng Boston.

Tatlong tsansa pa ang Celtics para itaas ang unang Larry O’Brien Trophy sapol noong 2008.

“We would love to win tomorrow,” giit ni Jayson Tatum. “But if it doesn’t happen, it’s not the end of the world. We have more opportunities.”

Hindi pa sigurado kung makakalaro si 7-foot-2 center Kristaps Porzingis (leg injury), kailangang umayuda kina Tatum at Brown sina Jrue Holiday, Derick White, Al Horford. (Vladi Eduarte)