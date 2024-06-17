Siniguro ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) na mahigpit itong makikipagtulungan sa Kongreso para sa reclassification ng internet links bilang ‘public service’ na hindi na mangangailangan ng rental payments para sa broadband connection.

Ang tinutukoy ni DICT Assistant Secretary Renato “Aboy” Paraiso ay ang mga bills na inihain sa House of Representatives na naglalayong amyendahan ang National Building Code of the Philippines. Ang House Bill Nos. 900 at 8534 ay inihain nina Reps. Christian Yap at Joey Salceda, ayon sa pagkakasunod..

“We make sure to participate in the discussions, especially in the Technical Working Group discussions of these bills,” sabi ni Paraiso.

“But, all in all, we are very supportive and respect the direction of our legislation when it comes to what laws need to be passed,” dagdag pa niya.

Ang pagsasabatas sa bill ay mag-aatas sa mga developer at property owner na maglaan ng espasyo para sa telcos sa lahat ng newly developed at existing projects.

May mga panawagan din na alisin ang rental fees para sa broadband connectivity dahil ang internet services ay dapat makatanggap ng pagtrato na pareho sa tubig at koryente.

Sinabi ni Paraiso na sinusuportahan ng DICT ang pag-apruba sa naturang bills, kabilang ang pag-aalis sa rental fees para sa broadband connectivity.

“The DICT, for the record, supports that, we have to work within the bounds of the law, especially with the advent and the implementation of the Public Service Act,” paliwanag ni Paraiso.

“We have to find a way and we have to convince the lawmakers that broadband connectivity should be exempted from paying these fees; however, they should not be considered as public utilities, but rather as ‘public services’,” paliwanag pa niya.

Kasunod ng kautusan ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na palakasin ang digital infrastructure ng bansa, “the DICT will continue with its efforts to strengthen the internet connectivity in the country, especially those in the Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged areas,” ani Paraiso.