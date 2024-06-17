Inatasan ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) at Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) ang nangungunang finance application na GCash na maging kanilang testing partner para sa National ID eVerify platform upang maisulong pa ang financial inclusion sa bansa.

Ang inisyatiba ay naglalayong magbigay sa mga ahensiya ng gobyerno at iba pang private sector partners ng mas mabilis na proseso sa pagberipika ng mga pagkakakilanlan o identity ng mga customer. Ito’y posible sa pamamagitan ng tulong at pangunguna ng PSA at DICT.

Samantala, para naman sa mga financial institutions katulad ng GCash, ang inisyatibang ito ay maaaring mapabilis at mas gawing ligtas ang know-your-customer (KYC) process dahil binibigyan nito ng mas maaasahan at mabisang proseso ang mga kompanya upang ma-verify ang pagkakakilanlan ng kanilang mga customer.

Ayon kay President at CEO ng GCash mobile wallet operator, G-Xchange, Inc. Ren-Ren Reyes, tiwala at seguridad ang pangunahing misyon ng kanilang trabaho para sa mga customer ng GCash.

“When we secure our services through a centralized authentication process, we can ensure the legitimacy of all our users through the National ID. We are better positioned to foster financial inclusion for more Filipinos when we have safer financial platforms,” sabi niya.

Mas mapabibilis din nito ang pagbubukas ng mga potential user ng kanilang mga bagong account dahil mas mapapakaunti nito ang mga kinakailangang physical requirements.

Sabi ni Reyes, ang mga valid ID na galing sa Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) ng PSA, partikular na ang PhilIDs at ePhilIDs ang isa sa mga madalas na ipinakikita ng mga user sa GCash para sa kanilang mga account verification.

“This opportunity to continue working with the PSA and the DICT not only allows us to improve the user experience further but also contributes to the Philippine government’s digitalization agenda.” dagdag pa niya.

Ayon naman kay DICT Undersecretary for e-Government David Almirol Jr., ang partisipasyon ng GCash sa pilot testing na ito ay mahalaga dahil magbibigay-daan ito sa mas epektibo at mas responsive na system.

“The National eVerify will streamline and improve the way we do things in the government. This will amplify and simplify private and government consumption. If we are able to implement this well with the help of both the private and government sectors, the digital transformation in the Philippines will come to fruition.” aniya.

Dagdag pa niya, sakaling maipatupad ang nasabing inisyatiba ay tuluyang maipapaabot sa mga Pilipino ang mas mabisang serbisyo.

“No long queues in government offices. Filipinos can now process documents and apply for private and government services in the comfort of their homes,” sabi niya.

Samantala, sinabi naman ni Undersecretary Dennis Mapa, ang National Statistician at Civil Registrar General ng PSA na nananatiling matatag ang misyon ng PSA para sa mga PIlipino.

“The Philippine Statistics Authority remains steadfast in its goal to register all Filipinos within the National ID system ensuring our unwavering commitment to providing a unified National identification system to all our kababayans,” ani Mapa.

Idiniin din ni Secretary at Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (SAPIEA) Frederick D. Go na ang inisyatiba ay simula pa lamang ng partnership ng PSA, DICT, at GCash para sa kanilang iisang misyon na makapagbigay ng tulong sa mga hindi napagtutuunang mga komunidad sa bansa.

“The digital National ID is a beacon of hope–a reminder that even the most ambitious dreams can become reality when we work together towards a common goal.” pagtatapos niya.

Patuloy pa ring nakikipag-ugnayan at nakikipagtulungan ang GCash sa PSA at DCIT upang masiguro ang tuloy-tuloy at magaan na integration sa eVerify platform.