7th EDDYS mapapanood sa ALLTV

Ngayon pa lang ay inaabangan na ang 7th The EDDYS o Entertainment Editors’ Choice, na mapapanood sa ALLTV ng Advanced Media Broadcasting System.

Asahang mas magiging maningning ang ika-7 edisyon ng The EDDYS awards night ng Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) sa darating na July 7, sa Marriott Grand Ballroom Ceremonial Hall ng Newport World Resorts sa Pasay City.

Ang kabuuan ng Gabi ng Parangal ay magkakaroon ng delayed telecast sa ALLTV Channel 2 sa darating na July 14, 10 p.m.

Ayon kay Maribeth Tolentino, AMBS president, isang maganda at makabuluhang partnership ito kasama ang SPEEd, sa paghahatid nila ng iba’t ibang klase ng entertainment and public affairs shows sa mga Filipino viewers.

“ALLTV is optimistic about this tie-up. We are happy for the trust given to us by SPEEd, which compromises many of the best editors and writers from the entertainment industry.

“We look forward to a fruitful endeavor with only the best as we join in recognizing talented actors, producers and those in the industry,” pahayag ni Tolentino.

Ang 7th The EDDYS ay muling ididirek ng award-winning actor at filmmaker na si Eric Quizon. Siya rin ang nagdirek sa ika-6 edisyon ng The EDDYS nitong nagdaang taon.

Ang Brightlight Productions naman ang magsisilbing line producer ng awards night sa July 7, 2024.

Sa pakikipagtulungan ng Newport World Resorts, ALLTV at Sound Check, kasama pa rin ng SPEEd sa pagtatanghal ng The 7th EDDYS ang Globe Telecom bilang major sponsor.

Katuwang din ng grupo ngayong taon ang Beautéderm ni Rhea-Anicoche Tan, Unilab, Camille Villar, former Ilocos Sur Governor Chavit Singson, at ang Echo Jam.

Nagsimula noong 2015, ang annual event na ito na mula sa samahan ng mga entertainment editors sa Pilipinas ay nagbibigay ng pagkilala at pagpapahalaga sa mga pelikula at personalidad na itinuturing na ‘best of the best’ sa Philippine Cinema.

May 14 acting at technical awards na ipamimigay ang The EDDYS ngayong taon kabilang na ang Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Musical Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Editing, at Best Original Theme Song.

Bukod dito, ipagkakaloob din sa mga karapat-dapat na personalidad ang ilang special awards tulad ng Joe Quirino Award, Manny Pichel Award, Producer of the Year, Rising Producer Circle Award, ICONS AWARD, at posthumous honorees.

Isa si Janine Gutierrez sa mga magho-host ng 7th EDDYS at isa naman si Ogie Alcasid sa performers.

Ang SPEEd ay binubuo ng mga current at former entertainment editors ng mga leading newspaper at online site sa Pilipinas, sa pangunguna ng presidente nitong si Salve Asis. (JL)