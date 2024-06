WAGI ang Los Angeles-based Filipino-American chef na si Lord Maynard Llera ng Filipino restaurant na Kuya Lord sa pinaka prestihiyosong award sa mundo ng culinary.

Tinatawag na “Oscars of food,” naiuwi ni Chef Maynard ang 2024 James Beard Award for Best Chef in California na ginawad noong June 10 sa Chicago.

Matatagpuan ang restaurant ni Chef Maynard sa Melrose Avenue sa Los Angeles, California, na nag-umpisa lamang bilang isang pop-up.

Ipinagmamalaki sa Kuya Lord ang mga pagkaing kinalakihan ni Chef Maynard sa Lucena City, Quezon, gaya ng pancit chami, lucenachon (slow-cooked pork belly) at lechon kawali.

“Being selected as one of the semifinalists, for me, is already an award itself. Thus, being one of the finalists is surreal! Now, being in front of you all receiving this final award is just a big wow! Like how did it happen? I am just cooking Chami and Lucenachon!,” ani Chef Mayard sa kanyang speech “This recognition is not just a testament to my individual efforts and hard work. But a reflection of the support, encouragement, and collaboration from many wonderful people in my life. I am fortunate enough to have mentors, friends, and family all throughout this journey,” dagdag pa niya.