Nakaladkad si dating Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque sa kontrobersyal na scam farm sa Porac, Pampanga matapos marekober ang mga dokumento na nilagdaan nito.

Ilan sa nakitang dokumento ay ang appointment paper ng isang dating executive assistant ni Roque sa Malacañang at affidavit of support na nagsasaad na sasagutin niya ang travel cost ng kanyang dating executive assistant noong 2021.

Nakasaad sa dokumento na isasama niya si Alberto Rodulfo Y. dela Serna sa kanyang biyahe sa Poland, Ukraine at Italy mula Oktubre 9, 2023 hanggang Oktubre 18, 2023. Si Dela Serna ay dating Mister Supranational Philippines 2016.

“He will accompany me to these countries as an invited resource person to speak on an event on the Peace Process in Ukraine,” ayon sa affidavit.

“I need a travel companion since I am diabetic, with coronary stent and suffering from acute spinal stenosis,” dugtong pa nito.

Minaliit naman ni Roque ang mga nakuhang dokumento dahil wala naman daw itong koneksiyon sa operasyon ng Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) sa Porac, Pampanga.

Maging ang Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), naniniwalang inosente ang tagapagsalita ni dating¬ pangulong Rodrigo ‘Digong’ Duterte.

“The document itself is innocent. The document is not of suspicious or criminal nature,” saad PAOCC spokesperson Winston John Casio sa Saturday News Forum sa Quezon City.

Ayon kay Casio, si Roque ay nagsilbing abogado ng Whirlwind Corporation na siyang nagpaupa ng kanilang property sa Porac, Pampanga sa Lucky South 99.

“If Mr. Roque was lawyering for Whirlwind Corporation, that in itself does not constitute any suspicious activity,” paliwanag ni Casio.