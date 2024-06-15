Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles lead the Fiber Fest Squad

PLDT Home launches Fiber Fest, the country’s first broadband festival, bringing its exclusive offers and rewards closer to families nationwide. Celebrity couple Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles are set to headline the event happening on June 15, 2024 in Brgy. Santa Cruz, Antipolo City.

Adding excitement to this special weekend are professional basketball team, TNT Tropang Giga and e-sports personality and cosplayer, Een Mercado.

L-R: E-sports personality Een Mercado, TNT Tropang Giga Rookie Kim Aurin, and Ping Exciminiano

Aside from getting a chance to do a meet-and-greet with their favorite stars and PLDT Home ambassadors during this fun-filled weekend, families will get access to the new Fiber Unli All plans, exclusive promos, entertaining activities and rewards from PLDT Home.

“We are here for every Filipino family. Through our nationwide PLDT Home Fiber Fest promotion, we’re bringing our digital services closer to their homes. We will be going from city to city to make sure that we’re able to power every household with our most reliable digital solutions within 24 hours,” says Patrick Tang, PLDT First Vice President and Head of Home Acquisition Marketing.

Feast on Exciting Deals

Offering the best value for money, PLDT Home offers Fiber Unli All broadband plans that come with unlimited Fiber internet, unlimited entertainment content from Cignal TV, and unlimited calls to PLDT, Smart and TNT.

At the PLDT Home Fiber Fest, customers who subscribe to Fiber Unli All Plan 1799 will enjoy free installation and savings of up to P3,600. Customers may also opt for P100 discount for their monthly service fee for the whole year.

Customers also get to enjoy freebies and prizes from PLDT Home, Cignal, Maya, MWell, Carmen’s Best. PLDT Home is also giving customers up to 220 Rewards Crystals which they can use for bill rebates and discounts from partner brands.

For existing subscribers who choose to upgrade their plans at the Fiber Fest weekend, they’ll enjoy P200 off from their monthly subscription fee for six (6) months.

And ultimately, subscribers can get a chance to win free one-year PLDT Home Fiber subscriptions and cash prizes up to P1 Million with PLDT Home’s One Million Giveaway (OMG) promo. PLDT Home Fiber Fest features a lot of exciting raffle prizes including cash and home appliances.

As part of the PLDT Group’s effort to also promote responsible electronic waste management and circularity among communities, PLDT Home brings its ‘Be Kind. Recycle.’ electronic waste (e-waste) collection drive at the Fiber Fest series. In cooperation with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, and the Global Environment Facility, PLDT’s ‘Be Kind. Recycle.’ program encourages families to donate for proper disposal and recycling their old and broken electronic devices, such as mobile phones, landline phones, routers, laptops, and chargers. E-waste boxes will be available at the PLDT Home Fiber Fest locations.

Starting this June in Antipolo, PLDT Home is set to bring the Fiber Fest in different cities nationwide throughout the year including Nueva Ecija, Batangas, Cebu, Zamboanga, and key areas in Metro Manila as a start.

Watch out for more details and event announcements about the PLDT Home Fiber Fest events on PLDT Home’s Facebook page here.