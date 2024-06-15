Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Hunyo 16, 2024 – Linggo

Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 5 Memory Of The Sun, 2 WildCat, 8 Ginget Cat, 7 Sound Of Silence

R02 – 2 The Kiss/Primavera, 9 Every Sweat Counts, 8 Sting, 3 Ruby Bell

R03 – 7 WolfThreeFiveNine, 4 Amor My Love, 5 Beltuna, 9 Still Somehow

R04 – 3 Bea Bell, 2 Ghost, 7 Batang Manda, 1 Worshipful Master/King James

R05 – 6 Malibu Bell, 2 You Never Know, 1 Mettle Strength, 7 Vitreus

R06 – 1 Caring Melody/Hombre, 7 Full Combat Order, 3 Batang Kankaloo, 2 Darna

R07 – 3 Mang Nano/Chocolate Thunder, 9 High Society, 6 Tool Of Choice, 2 Coal Digger

R08 – 2 Chiller, 4 Batang Cabrera, 1 Crown Prince, 6 Basket Of Gold

R09 – 3 Bang, 2 Princess Isabelle, 4 Best Shot, 10 Magnolia Ashley/Lucky Noh Noh

Solo Pick: Bea Bell

Longshot: Chiller