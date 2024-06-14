Marian, Kath, Julia, Charlie, Vilma, at Maricel bakbakan sa 7th EDDYS

Ang bongga ng announcement ng nominees para sa 7Th The EDDYS o Entertainment Editors’ Choice ng Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) na ginanap ngayong Biyernes sa 38 Valencia Events Place.

Narito ang mkga nominado sa kategoryang Best Film: ‘About Us But Not About Us’ (The IdeaFirst Company, Octoberian Films, Quantum Films); ‘Firefly’ (GMA Pictures, GMA Public Affairs); ‘GomBurZa’ (Jesuit Communications, MQuest Ventures, CMB Film Services); ‘Iti Mapukpukaw’ (Project 8, GMA News and Public Affairs, Terminal Six Post); at ‘Mallari’ (Mentorque Productions, Clever Minds Inc.).

Sina Derick Cabrido (‘Mallari’); Pepe Diokno (‘GomBurZa)’; Zig Dulay (‘Firefly’); Jun Robles Lana (‘About Us But Not About Us’); Carl Joseph Papa (‘Iti Mapukpukaw’) naman ang mga nominado sa Best Director category.

Siyempre, magiging matindi ang labanan sa pagka-Best Actress kung saan nominado sina Kathryn Bernardo (‘A Very Good Girl’); Charlie Dizon (‘Third World Romance’); Julia Montes (‘Five Breakups And A Romance’); Marian Rivera (‘Rewind’); Vilma Santos (‘When I Met You In Tokyo’); at Maricel Soriano (‘In His Mother’s Eyes’).

Bakbakan naman sa Best Actor category sina Elijah Canlas (‘Keys to the Heart’); Dingdong Dantes (‘Rewind’); Cedrick Juan (‘GomBurZa)’; Piolo Pascual (‘Mallari’); Alden Richards (‘Five Breakups And a Romance’); Romnick Sarmenta (‘About Us But Not About Us’).

Magpapatalbugan naman sa kategoryang Best Supporting Actress sina Dolly de Leon (‘Keys to the Heart’); Alessandra de Rossi (‘Firefly’); Gloria Diaz (‘Mallari’); Gladys Reyes (‘Apag’); at Ruby Ruiz (‘Langitngit’).

Para sa Best Supporting Actor category, nominado sina Enchong Dee (‘GomBurZa’); Keempee de Leon (‘Here Comes The Groom’); Nanding Josef (‘Oras de Peligro’); Roderick Paulate (‘In His Mother’s Eyes’); at JC Santos (‘Mallari’).

Ang 7th The EDDYS ay gaganapin sa darating na July 7, sa Ceremonial Hall ng Marriott Grand Ballroom, Newport World Resorts sa Pasay City. Mapapanood ang delayed telecast ng idaraos na Gabi ng Parangal sa ALLTV sa darating na July 14, 10:00pm.

Ito’y muling ididirek ng award-winning actor at filmmaker na si Eric Quizon. Ang Brightlight Productions ang line producer ng awards night. Sa pakikipagtulungan ng Newport World Resorts, ALLTV at Sound Check, kasama pa rin ng SPEEd sa pagtatanghal ng The 7th EDDYS ang Globe Telecom bilang major sponsor.

Katuwang din ng grupo ngayong taon ang Beautéderm ni Rhea-Anicoche Tan, Unilab, Camille Villar, former Ilocos Sur Governor Chavit Singson, at ang Echo Jam.

Tulad sa mga nakaraang taon, magsisilbing highlight ng event ang pagbibigay-pugay sa bagong batch ng EDDYS Icons na itinuturing nang mga haligi ng movie industry na kinabibilangan nina Nova Villa, Leo Martinez, Lito Lapid, Eva Darren at Gina Alajar.

Isang posthumous award din ang ibibigay sa yumaong comic strip creator, movie producer at direktor na si Carlo J. Caparas.

Para naman sa Isah V. Red Award (ang mga walang sawang tumutulong at nagbibigay inspirasyon sa mga kababayan nating nangangailangan), ipagkakaloob ito kina dating Ilocos Sur Governor Luis ‘Chavit’ Singson at Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

Ang Joe Quirino Award ay ibibigay sa beteranang broadcast journalist na si Korina Sanchez, habang ang veteran entertainment columnist na si Ronald Constantino ang tatanggap ng Manny Pichel Award.

Ngayong taon, ang Rising Producer Circle Award ay ipagkakaloob sa Mentorque Productions, ang nag-produce ng mga pelikulang ‘My Father Myself’ at ‘Mallari’.

Bilang pagkilala sa mga naging bahagi ng muling pagbangon ng Philippine movie industry, may special award din na ipagkakaloob ang SPEEd sa magaganap na awards night – ito ang The EDDYS Box Office Heroes.

Igagawad ang Box Office Hero award kina Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, Alden Richards, Julia Montes, Kathryn Bernardo, at Piolo Pascual.

Ang annual event na ito na mula sa samahan ng mga entertainment editors sa Pilipinas ay nagbibigay ng pagkilala at pagpapahalaga sa mga pelikula at personalidad na itinuturing na ‘best of the best’ sa Philippine Cinema.

Ang SPEEd ay binubuo ng mga current at former entertainment editors ng mga leading newspaper at online site sa Pilipinas, sa pangunguna ng presidente nitong si Salve Asis.

Narito ang kumpletong listahan ng mga nominado para sa 7th The EDDYS.

BEST FILM

“About Us But Not About Us” (The IdeaFirst Company, Octoberian Films, Quantum Films)

“Firefly” (GMA Pictures, GMA Public Affairs)

“GomBurZa” (Jesuit Communications,MQuest Ventures, CMB Film Services)

“Iti Mapukpukaw” (Project 8, GMA News and Public Affairs, Terminal Six Post)

“Mallari” (Mentorque Productions, Clever Minds Inc.)

BEST DIRECTOR

Derick Cabrido (Mallari)

Pepe Diokno (GomBurZa)

Zig Dulay (Firefly)

Jun Robles Lana (About Us But Not About Us)

Carl Joseph Papa (Iti Mapukpukaw)

BEST ACTRESS

Kathryn Bernardo (A Very Good Girl)

Charlie Dizon (Third World Romance)

Julia Montes (Five Breakups And A Romance)

Marian Rivera (Rewind)

Vilma Santos (When I Met You In Tokyo)

Maricel Soriano (In His Mother’s Eyes)

BEST ACTOR

Elijah Canlas (Keys to the Heart)

Dingdong Dantes (Rewind)

Cedrick Juan (GomBurZa)

Piolo Pascual (Mallari)

Alden Richards (Five Breakups And A Romance)

Romnick Sarmenta (About Us But Not About Us)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Dolly de Leon (Keys to the Heart)

Alessandra de Rossi (Firefly)

Gloria Diaz (Mallari)

Gladys Reyes (Apag)

Ruby Ruiz (Langitngit)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Enchong Dee (GomBurZa)

Keempee de Leon (Here Comes The Groom)

Nanding Josef (Oras de Peligro)

Roderick Paulate (In His Mother’s Eyes)

JC Santos (Mallari)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Angeli Atienza (Firefly)

Jun Robles Lana (About Us But Not About Us)

Carl Joseph E. Papa (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Enrico Santos (Mallari)

Rodolfo Vera, Pepe Diokno (GomBurZa)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Neil Daza (Firefly)

Kara Moreno (Kampon)

Juan Lorenzo “Pao” Orendain (Mallari)

Shayne Sarte (When I Met You In Tokyo)

Noel Teehankee (A Very Good Girl)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Ferdie Abuel (Five Breakups and A Romance)

Mariel Hizon (Mallari)

Ericson Navarro (GomBurZa)

Fedeyo Tagayon, Reynaldo Peru (When I Met You In Tokyo)

Kenneth Kelvin Villanueva (Firefly)

BEST EDITING

Lawrence S. Ang (About Us But Not About Us)

Benjamin Tolentino (A Very Good Girl)

Benjamin Tolentino (GomBurZa)

Benjamin Tolentino (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Noel Tonga, Nelson Villamor (Mallari)

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Teresa Barrozo (Becky & Badette)

Teresa Barrozo (GomBurZa)

Teresa Barrozo (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Von de Guzman (Mallari)

Vincent de Jesus (Third World Romance)

BEST SOUND

Lamberto Casas Jr., Alexis Tomboc (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Melvin Q. Rivera, Louie Boy Bauson (GomBurZa)

Sound 22 (When I Met You In Tokyo)

Mien Sparks (Rewind)

Immanuel Verona, Nerrika Salim (Mallari)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ryan Grimarez, Macky Rayanon, Tawong-Lipod Creative Studio (Shake, Rattle & Roll Extreme)

Gaspar Mangarin (Mallari)

John Kenneth Paclibar (Kampon)

Carlos Joseph E. Papa, Eru Petrasanta, Christela Marquez, Matthew Erickson Echague et al. (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Reality MM Studios Inc. (Firefly)

BEST ORIGINAL THEME SONG

“Finggah Lickin’” (Becky and Badette)

Performed by Eugene Domingo

Music by Teresa Barrozo

Lyrics by Jun Robles Lana, Elmer Gatchalian and Erika Estacio

“Pag-ibig na Sumpa” (Mallari)

Performed by Juan Karlos

Music and lyrics by Jose “Quest” Villanueva

“Patawad Inay” (In His Mother’s Eyes)

Performed by LA Santos

Music and lyrics by Jonathan Manalo

Additional lyrics by LA Santos and FM Reyes

“Sa Duyan ng Bayan” (GomBurZa)

Performed by Noel Cabangon, Ebe Dancel and Gloc-9

Music and lyrics by Krina Cayabyab and Gloc-9

“Sa Yakap Mo” (Family Of Two: A Mother and Son Story)

Performed by Iyah Ladip-Guanzon and Ralph Padiernos

Music and lyrics by Paulo Zarate

Ang bongga ng announcement ng nominees para sa 7th The EDDYS, ha!

‘Yun na! (Jun Lalin)