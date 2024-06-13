Terrence Romeo, Vic Manuel ‘magic bunot’ ng San Miguel

Finals Game 5 Biyernes:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7:30pm – SMB vs Meralco

(Seryebtabla 2-2)

NABULAGA ang Meralco sa bunot ng San Miguel mula sa bench na sina Terrence Romeo at Vic Manuel sa Game 4 ng PBA Philippine Cup Finals Miyerkoles ng gabi.

Ang resulta ay start-to-finish na 111-101 win ng Beermen na nagtabla sa series sa tigalawang laro.

Bago kamakalawa ay hindi pa naglalaro sa series sina Romeo at Manuel. Naging malaking ayuda sila kina Best Player of the Conference June Mar Fajardo at CJ Perez.

Inabot ng calf strain si dating three-time scoring champion Romeo sa series sweep ng Beermen kontra Rain or Shine sa semis. Nagkasakit naman si veteran big Manuel, dalawang linggo halos na stay at home bago ang Finals.

“I talked to Terrence and Vic and said that if there’s a chance that I can bring you inside, can you play 110 percent?” lahad ni coach Jorge Gallent sa postgame press conference. “And they did.”

Limitado pa rin ang minuto ng dalawa, pero malakas ang impact.

Naka-8 points si Manuel – 6 sa third quarter bilang relief center – may tig-2 rebounds at assists sa loob ng 7 minutes. Si Romeo, may isang tres tungo sa 7 points, 1 rebound at 3 assists panapal sa kanyang 2 turnovers sa 18:20-minute job.

Si Meralco coach Luigi Trillo, hindi na nagulat sa lalim ng bench ng SMB na nag-ambag ng 28 points.

“They gave us problems with thath two-big lineup with Mo (Tautuaa) and June Mar, they went small also with Vic at the 5. They have a lot of weapons,” aniya. “We had problems with off the bench, si Terrence at si Vic magic bunot, ‘di ba? One game it was (Jeron) Teng, this game was both of those.”

Nanalo ang Beermen kapag higit 90 ang iniskor – 95-94 sa Game 2. Balik ng Big Dome ang magkatunggali ngayong Biyernes para basagin ang series deadlock, ang mananalo ay mamumuro na sa titulo. (Vladi Eduarte)