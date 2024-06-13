Junna Tsukii tatalon sa MMA

PAPASOK sa bagong yugto ng pakikipagsapalaran sa mundo ng mixed martial arts si 2022 World Games karate champion Junaa Tsukii matapos pormal na magpaalam sa Philippine national team para sumagupa laban kay Japanese kickboxer Ruka Sakamoto sa promotional bout ng Deep Jewels Summer Festival na nakatakda sa Agosto 31 sa Odaiba, Tokyo Bay sa Japan.

Inihayag ng Filipino-Japanese fighter na sumasagupa sa kumite under-50kgs na desidido itong pumasok sa MMA matapos tuluyang magtapos ang aktibong pakikipagbanatan sa amateur karate tournaments sa loob ng 26-taon.

“I have decided to graduate from an active karate player for 26 years and move on to MMA. The stage will change, but I will try my best to make it exciting with all of you, so I would appreciate your continued warm support,” pahayag ni Tsukii sa kanyang social media post.

Matagumpay na binitbit ng 32-anyos na Pasay-born karateka ang bandila ng bansa sa iba’t ibang pandaigdigang kumpetisyon kabilang ang mga ginto sa 2022 Birmingham World Games at 2019 Manila Southeast Asian Games, gayundin ang silver medal sa 2021 Almaty Asian Championships at bronze medal sa 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games.

“I’ve been able to say that often after 30 years of age, my body is much stronger than before. I just want to fly around the world, and go crazy to death, and apply more to my life. Excited to do more with everyone. Of course, I have a lot of pain, but I want to keep pushing forward believing that there is a story that only I can draw,” paliwanag ng graduate ng Takushoku University sa Tokyo, Japan.

Isa namang kickboxer ang 26-anyos na si Sakamoto na minsan ng sumabak sa Knockout 2023 vol.1 sa Bunkyo, Tokyo, kung saan nanaig ito kay Mai Matsufuji sa pamamagitan ng majority decision sa three-round 115-pound fight.

Buong loob namang tinaggap ng pamunuan ng Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation, Inc. ang desisyon ni Tsukii.

“We discussed this months ago, about her retiring from sports karate. She has notably contributed a lot to the sport in the Philippines, and for that, we thank her. Ultimately, the decision is hers to make because there comes a time when one must decide whether to retire or embark on a new adventure,” pahayag ni Karate Pilipinas President Richard Lim sa panayam ng Abante Sports kahapon. (Gerard Arce)