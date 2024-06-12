Hirap `labasan’? Baka may orgasmic disorder!

Para sa mga kababaihan, mahalaga sa labing labing ang maabot ang kanilang finish line!

Pero may mga babae na kahit anong sarap daw ang nararanasan sa kama, hirap namang mag-orgasm!

May tinatawag na orgasmic disorder o anorgasmia.

Ito ay ang delayed, bihira o di nakakaabot sa climax.

Sa katunayan ay 10% hanggang 15% ng mga babae ang hindi pa nakaranas ng tinatawag na `rurok ng kaligayahan.’

Ayon sa sex and relationship therapist na si Deb Laino, ang may akda ng The Missing Link: A Fusion of Sexuality, Psychology, Lifespan Development and You, ang orgasmis disorder ay minsang sanhi ng stress.

“If someone’s in a relationship and they have really low desire, and it doesn’t cause any problems in the relationship, we wouldn’t make a diagnosis with that. A problem is only a problem if it causes marked distress.”

Ayon naman kay Dr. Laura Purdy, Chief Medical Officer ng Wisp, isang sexual at reproductive telehealth company, may iba’t ibang klase ng orgasmic disorder tulad ng primary o hindi nakaranas ng orgasm kahit kailan, secondary o yung mga nakaranas ng orgasm pero hirap na ngayong makaranas ng sukdulan o climax, at ang situational naman na minsan lang makaranas nito.

Minsan ang painful sex ang isa rin sa dahilan nito.

O kaya naman ay sa iyong iniinom na gamot tulad ng serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), na gamot para sa may mga depresyon.

Mahirap na ring makaranas ng orgasm kapag menopause na.

Payo ni Laurie Mintz, isang sexual psychologist, may akda ng Becoming Cliterate: Why Orgasm Equality Matters — and How to Get it, may `homework’ silang ipinapagawa sa mga babae na hirap mag-orgasm.

Ito ay ang instruction para ma-pleasure ang sarili o mag-masturbate.

“There are physicians who say we could even call vibrators medical devices, our genitals have special corpuscles that respond to vibration.”

“The most essential step to orgasm with a partner is getting the same type of stimulation as you get alone,” dagdag ni Mintz.

“Women who bridge that gap are more orgasmic with a partner. I often tell my clients that there is no masturbation technique that can’t be transferred to partner sex with creativity and communication,” payo pa nito. (Natalia Antonio)