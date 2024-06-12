Cliff Hodge halimaw sa paghablot ng rebound

SINA Cliff Hodge at Raymond Almazan ang angkla sa rebounding department ng Meralco Bolts sa PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

Bago ang Game 4 nitong Miyerkoles sa Smart Araneta Coliseum, abante ang Bolts kontra San Miguel Beermen sa series 2-1.

Sa 93-89 win noong Linggo, kumalawit ng parehong stat line sa rebounding sina Hodge at Almazan – 13 rebounds, tig-anim na offensive boards.

“Got to give a shoutout to Cliff Hodge and Raymond Almazan. They got six and six offensive rebounds, that’s 22 offensive rebounds and 22 second-chance points,” paabot ni Chris Newsome sa mga kakampi.

Nagawa nila ‘yun habang halos kubabawan na sa depensa ang big man ng San Miguel na si June Mar Fajardo.

“We know that if can dominate the rebounding, we’ll have a great shot at winning the game,” wika ni Hodge.

Bugbog lang ang dalawa, dahil balot na ng ice pack ang mga tuhod ni Hodge pagkatapos pa ng Game 2.

“Mahirap bantayan si June Mar,” ani Almazan, tumabo rin ng 17 points noong huli.

Nilimitahan nina Hodge, Almazan, Brandon Bates, Norbert Torres si Fajardo sa 5 field goals lang, binigyan ng 10 free throws – 8 ang pumasok. Naka-15 rebounds pa rin siya, 9 sa offensive end pero hindi mai-convert sa puntos.

“All the bigs have to guard June Mar, try to slow him down,” dagdag ni Hodge. “I mean, he’s the best, the GOAT of the PBA. It’s a hard job for (us) to slow him down, gotta box him out so I’m just trying to get as many rebounds as I can.”

Kapag nagawa muli ng Bolts ang assignment na limitahan sina Fajardo at CJ Perez sa Game 4, puweng puro na sila sa kauna-unahang championship ng prangkisa. (Vladi Eduarte)