Richard suportado b-day charity ni Ruffa

Sa June 24 pa ang birthday ni Ruffa Gutierrez pero noong Saturday (June 8) ay nagkaroon na siya ng birthday charity event sa pamamagitan ng Kids for Jesus Foundation.

Sey nga ni Ruffa sa kanyang social media post, “Kicking off my birthday month by sharing countless blessings and giving back to the community through @kidsforjesus_foundation.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more meaningful way to celebrate.

“I also want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to family, friends, generous donors, and enthusiastic volunteers who contributed in making this endeavour a successful one.”

Fiesta theme nga ang charity event na iyon at tuwang-tuwa ang mga batang nagpunta dahil may mga palaro pa.

Dalawa sa sumuporta sa birthday charity event ni Ruffa ay ang mga kapatid niyang sina Richard at Raymond Gutierrez.

Nang nagkatsikahan kami ni Richard kahapon ay sinabi niyang, “I am very proud of my ate for celebrating her birthday by sharing her blessings with the Kids for Jesus foundation.

“She leads by example. Always an inspiration to many. I wish her all the best for her birthday.”

Anyway, walang balak si Ruffa na magkaroon ng malaking party, pero may mga kaibigan siya na magpapa-dinner sa kanya.

May family event din sila to celebrate her birthday.

Pero may duda kami na may ibang mga kaibigan si Ruffa na nagpaplano ng surprise birthday for her.

‘Yun na! (Jun Lalin)