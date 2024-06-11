Luka Doncic babawasan pagtatapon ng bola

PINUWERSA ng Boston Celtics na magkalat ng 8 turnovers si Luka Doncic sa Game 2 ng NBA Finals noong Linggo.

Naka-32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists si Doncic pero talo ang Mavericks 105-98 at uuwi ng Dallas na lubog sa 0-2 series deficit.

Iho-host ng Mavs ang Game 3 sa Huwebes (araw sa Manila).

Sina Doncic, LeBron James, Charles Barkley at Jerry West lang ang tanging players sa kasaysayan ng NBA na naglista ng 30-point triple-double sa Finals na natalo.

“I think my turnovers and my missed free throws cost us the game,” lahad ni Doncic, 4 of 8 sa stripe. “I’ve got to do way better in those two categories. But at the end of the day, we’ve got to make shots to win the game.”

Pero hindi lang si Doncic, maging si Kyrie Irving ay hindi rin naging ganoon ka-agresibo sa pag-atake sa basket.

Mas mababa ang puntos (16) sa field goal attempts (18) ni Irving. Bokya siya sa tatlong bato sa 3-point range.

“He’s not alone, and we are going to tell him that,” salo ni Kyrie sa pag-ako ni Doncic sa talo. “He’s spilling into his emotions, feels like he could play better, just like me. I would take the brunt of the responsibility. The first two games weren’t the best for me.”

Para makaisa, kailangan ding mag-step up sa sariling home court sina PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Derrick Jones Jr.

“A lot of shots were hitting the back rim,” puna ni Irving, natoka kina Jrue Holiday at Jaylen Brown. “That could piss you off as a competitor, but it’s all part of the game of basketball.” (Vladi Eduarte)