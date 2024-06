Proud Daddy ang peg ng singer at TV host na si Ogie Alcasid sa youngest daughter niya na si Sarah.

MAY Bachelor of Nursing degree na kasi ang bunso ng singer sa former wife niyang si Michelle Van Eimeren na dating Miss Australia.

Sa Instagram, proud na ibinahagi ng OPM singer ang graduation photo ni Sarah na nagtapos sa University of Notre Dame Australia.

“Anak, I am so proud of you!!! @sarahalcasid now has a bachelor of nursing degree!! Hallelujah!!!” wika ni Ogie sa caption.

Excited na raw siyang makita ito in a few days.

“So excited to see you and the fambam in a few days!!! Love you!!! Ty @michellevaneimeren for the pic,” sabi niya.

Proud mama rin ang former Australian beauty queen sa anak nila ni Ogie.

“Congratulations my darling @sarahalcasid on graduating today with a Bachelor of Nursing. We are so very proud of your hard work and dedication over the last three years. We are here to support and love you as you embark on this wonderful journey of nurturing and assisting people through challenging times. We love you Sarah,”

mensahe ni Michelle sa anak. (Issa Santiago)