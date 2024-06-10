WebClick Tracer

Jrue Holiday nagpasiklab sa Game 2 versus Dallas

BUMOMBA ng 26 points, 11 rebounds si Jrue Holiday, masagwa ang shooting ni Jayson Tatum pero bumawi sa 9 rebounds, 12 assists at naligtasan ng Boston Celtics ang Dallas Mavericks 105-98 sa Game 2 ng NBA Finals Linggo ng gabi (Lunes sa Pilipinas).

Abante ang Boston sa series 2-0, lipat ang next two games sa Dallas umpisa sa Game 3 sa Huwebes (araw sa Manila).

Umiskor si Jaylen Brown ng 21, naka-18 si Tatum sa kabila ng 6 of 22 shooting, 1 for 7 sa 3s. May 18 markers, 3 steals si Derrick White at 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks si Kristaps Porzingis off the bench.

“That’s why they are the No. 1 team in the NBA with the No. 1 record,” ani Luka Doncic. “They have a lot of great players. Basically, anybody can get off.”

Nakalistang kuwestiyonable si Doncic dalawang oras bago ang tipoff pero naglaro din at tumapos ng 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists – unang NBA Finals triple-double ng Mavericks franchise.

Kaya lang, sablay ang one-footed running floater ni Doncic mula sa labas ng arc sa final 28 seconds.

Inalat din si Doncic sa final 12 minutes, naka-3 points lang sa nakumpletong three-point play 75 seconds na lang.

Umayuda ng 17 points, 7 rebounds si PJ Washington, 16 points, 6 assists si Kyrie Irving. Nagsumite ng 13 points, 9 rebounds si Daniel Gafford sa Dallas. (Vladi Eduarte)

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP
Search
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante