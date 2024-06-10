Jrue Holiday nagpasiklab sa Game 2 versus Dallas

BUMOMBA ng 26 points, 11 rebounds si Jrue Holiday, masagwa ang shooting ni Jayson Tatum pero bumawi sa 9 rebounds, 12 assists at naligtasan ng Boston Celtics ang Dallas Mavericks 105-98 sa Game 2 ng NBA Finals Linggo ng gabi (Lunes sa Pilipinas).

Abante ang Boston sa series 2-0, lipat ang next two games sa Dallas umpisa sa Game 3 sa Huwebes (araw sa Manila).

Umiskor si Jaylen Brown ng 21, naka-18 si Tatum sa kabila ng 6 of 22 shooting, 1 for 7 sa 3s. May 18 markers, 3 steals si Derrick White at 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks si Kristaps Porzingis off the bench.

“That’s why they are the No. 1 team in the NBA with the No. 1 record,” ani Luka Doncic. “They have a lot of great players. Basically, anybody can get off.”

Nakalistang kuwestiyonable si Doncic dalawang oras bago ang tipoff pero naglaro din at tumapos ng 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists – unang NBA Finals triple-double ng Mavericks franchise.

Kaya lang, sablay ang one-footed running floater ni Doncic mula sa labas ng arc sa final 28 seconds.

Inalat din si Doncic sa final 12 minutes, naka-3 points lang sa nakumpletong three-point play 75 seconds na lang.

Umayuda ng 17 points, 7 rebounds si PJ Washington, 16 points, 6 assists si Kyrie Irving. Nagsumite ng 13 points, 9 rebounds si Daniel Gafford sa Dallas. (Vladi Eduarte)