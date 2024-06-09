RJ Abarrientos, Angelo Kouame ilalagare ang Strong Group-PH

IDINAGDAG ng Strong Group-Philippines sina Angelo Kouame at RJ Abarrientos para palakasin ang kampanya sa nalalapit na 43rd William Jones Cup 2024.

Nakatakdang tumalbog ang men’s hoopfest sa Hulyo 13-21 sa Taipei, Taiwan.

Pangalawang salang na dapat ito ni Kouame, naturalized player ng Gilas ‘Pinas, sa ‘Strong,’ pero nabulilyaso ang una sa 2023 Dubai cagefest dahil nagkasakit ng dengue.

Mula roon, nagbalandra ng talento ang 6-foot-11 naturalized Pinoy sa Nationale Masculine 1 club na UB Chartres Métropole sa France.

Nag-average ang 84th University Athletic Association of the Philippines 2021-22 Most Valuable Player sa unang taon sa Chartres-based club, ng 10.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, at 1.7 blocks sa 22 games.

“Ange has been like a son to our team owner, boss Frank (Lao). Finally, I will get the chance to coach him, especially after our Dubai stint where he got sick and had to miss the tournament completely,” litanya ni SG coach Charles Tiu. “I know he’s improved a lot and has been healthy, so that’s a good sign. Whenever it comes to playing for the flag, Ange has always been willing.”

Mamarkahan ni Kouame ang ikatlong pagsabak sa Jones Cup. Dati nang naglaro sa Ateneo De Manila-‘Pinas noong 2018 at sa Rain or Shine sa nakaraan lang na taon.

“I’m really, really happy to represent the country again. Isa na namang pagkakataon para manalo ako sa kompetisyong ito,” reaksiyon ni Kouame.

Sasama si Abarrientos PH squad sa Jones Cup bago maglaro sa ikalawa niyang taon sa Shinshu Brave Warriors ng B.League sa Japan makaraan nitong 2023 lang.

“RJ was one of our first options for the point guard spot, but we had to wait until he got clearance from Japan and his agent to play,” hirit ng coach. “I always like guards who can score, so we are excited to have him on the team. When the opportunity to play for the country arose, he immediately said yes!”

Kakatanghal lang sa basketbolista na Korean Basketball League 2022-23 Rookie of the Year saka lumipat ang 5-foot-11 guard sa Ulsan Hyundai Mobis patungo sa Japanese league.

Sa kanyang debut season kasama ang Brave Warriors, nag-average si Abarrientos ng 7.8 points at 2.4 assists per game.

Sabik na siyang makasama muli ang kanyang mga senior sa Gilas na sina Kiefer Ravena at Jordan Heading sa SG-PH.

“Siyempre, sobrang excited ako kasi first time ko sa team, and I’m eager to play with my kuyas and to represent our country again,” sambit ni Abarrientos. “I’m also thankful sa opportunity na binigay sa akin ng SG. Hindi ako makapaghintay na sumali sa kanila at makipagkumpetensya sa malaking entablado.

Kumpirmado na rin para sa team sina Caelan Tiongson at Chris McCullough. (Lito Oredo)