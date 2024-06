Tinukuran ni House Deputy Minority Leader at ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro ang desisyon ni Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. na repasuhin ang Results-Based Performance Management System (RBPMS) at Performance-Based Incentive System (PBIS).

Ayon kay Castro dapat ay tuluyang ibasura ni Marcos ang RBPMS dahil dagdag pahirap lamang ito sa mga guro sa pampublikong paaralan.

“The system is fundamentally flawed as it imposes unreasonable demands on our teachers who are already overworked and underpaid. We also call for the abolition of the Strategic Performance Management System (SPMS) that links employee performance with organizational performance for much the same reason,” sabi ni Castro.

Inihain ni Castro ang House Resolution 64 na nananawagan ng isang komprehensibong ulat kaugnay ng implementasyon ng RBPMS at perfor-mance-based bonus policy ng Department of Education.

“Our teachers have long complained about the heavy documentation requirements, unrealistic targets, and discriminatory performance-based bonuses under this system. It is high time we listen to their grievances and dismantle these oppressive policies,” giit ni Castro. (Billy Begas)