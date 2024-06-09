6th VNL 2024 Men’s Week 3 sisiklab uli sa SM Mall of Asia

PUNO ng mga aksiyon ang 6th Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2024 Men’s Pools Week 3 na kabilang sa abalang iskedyul ng sports sa bansa simula sa Hunyo 18 sa SM Mall of Asia Arena sa isang hindi pa nagagawang masikip na buwan para sa Philippine volleyball.

“Alas Pilipinas Women provided the highlight late last month but the momentum for PH volleyball continues overseas and at home with the VNL just around the corner,” lahad ni Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon ‘Tats’ Suzara nitong Sabado.

Nagsilbi ang Rizal Memorial Coliseum sa tinaguriang ginintuang tansong medalya na isinukbit ng Alas Pilipinas sa ikatlong puwestong tinapos sa 5th Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup for Women, ang pinakaunang pinakamahusay na finish ng bansa, at unang medalya, sa isang Asian level volleyball competition.

“The Alas women’s achievement was a highlight reel yet the PNVF’s focus is multi-pronged,” hirit ni Suzara, ukol sa maraming Alas Pilipinas squads na kumakampanya sa labas ng bansa.

Ang men’s national team ay nasa Bahrain para sa AVC Challenge Cup for Men, ang Under-18 girl’s squad ay nasa Thailand para sa 22nd Princess Cup SEA U18 Women’s Volleyball Championship/5th Asian Women’s U18 Volleyball Championship, at ang Alas women ay nasa Daegu City, South Korea, para sa isang Friendship Tour kaugnay sa pagdiriwang ng Araw ng Kalayaan ng ‘Pinas.

Ang mga beach volleyball team ay nasa Switzerland para sa beach pro tour kasunod ng dalawang linggo ng AVC at FIVB pro tour tournaments sa Nuvali Sand Courts.

Sa darating na Hulyo, babalik sa aksyon ang Alas ‘Pinas women para naman sa FIVB Volleyball Women’s Challenger Cup sa Hulyo 4-7 sa Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Ang world-class na VNL ay tatakbo sa loob ng anim na araw sa SM Mall of Asia Arena kung saan makikita ang Paris Olympics-bound France, USA, Germany, Canada, Netherlands at Japan, kasama ang Brazil at Iran para sa Men’s Pools Week 3 Action.

“Just like in the last two years when we hosted the VNL, the elite league is again expected to attract the avid Filipino fans to elite volleyball action,” panapos na sey ni Suzara. “With Japan superstars Yuki Ishikawa and Ran Takahashi reuniting anew for Japan, the MOA Arena is expected to be filled to the rafters once more.” (Lito Oredo)