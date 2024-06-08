Naglabas ng executive order si Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. upang pinuhin ang Results-Based Performance Management System (RBPMS) at Performance-Based Incentive (PBI) System sa gobyerno.

Sa EO No. 61 na inisyu noong Hunyo 3, sinuspinde ang implementasyon ng Administrative Order (AO) No. 25 (s. 2011) at EO No. 80 (s. 2012), at iba pang kahalintulad na kautusan.

Nilikha sa AO No. 25 (s. 2011) ang unified at integrated RBPMS sa lahat ng departamento at ahensiya sa Executive branch ng gobyerno.

Sa EO No. 80 (s. 2012), na sinusugan ng EO No. 201 (s. 2016), pinairal ang PBI System, na kinabibilangan ng Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI) at Performance-Based Bonus (PBB), upang maging maengganyo ang mga nagtatrabaho sa gobyerno na taasan ang performance at masunod ang mga tinakdang commitment at target.

Ngunit ayon sa Malacañang, ang RBPMS at PBI system ay duplikasyon at redundant sa internal at external performance audit at evaluation systems sa gobyerno, at kulang ng review mechanism kaya’t natatambakan ng rules, regulations, at issuances mula sa Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Harmonization of National Government Performance Monitoring, Information and Reporting Systems.

Ang pagsunod umano sa kautusan ay nagiging pabigat, bureaucratic, ubos oras sa mga ahensiya ng gobyerno.

“It is imperative to streamline, align and harmonize the RBPMS and PBI System with ease of doing business initiatives, and reform the government performance evaluation process and incentives system towards a more responsive, efficient, agile and competent bureaucracy,” ayon sa EO 61 na nilagdaan ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.