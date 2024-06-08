Ipinagbawal ng Department of Agriculture (DA) ang pag-aangkat ng mga domestic at wild birds mula sa Australia matapos isumite ng kanilang Chief Veterinary Officer sa World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) ang paglaganap ng H7N3 at H7N9, mga subtype ng highly pathogenic avian influenza virus doon noong Mayo.

Ang impeksyon ay kinumpirma ng Australian Center for Disease Preparedness.

Sa isang memorandum order No. 21, sinabi ni Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr., na ang pag-angkat mula sa Australia ng wild at domestic birds, kabilang ang poultry meat, day-old chicks at eggs ay agad na pinahinto habang suspendido naman ang pag-isyu ng Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearances (SPSIC) ng Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

“All shipments coming from Australia that are in transit/load/accepted unto port before the official communication of this order to the Australian authorities shall be allowed provided that the products were slaughtered/produced on or before May 9, 2024,” nakasaad sa memo ni Tiu Laurel nitong June 6.

Noong Abril 2024, ang Australia ay nasa ika-4 na pinakamalaking pinagmumulan ng imported na karne ng manok, na may kabuuang 5,365 metriko tonelada.

Bilang karagdagan, ang Australia ang pangatlo sa pinakamalaking pinagmumulan ng mechanically deboned meat (MDM), na may 4,162 metric tons, o 6.1 porsiyento ng kabuuang dami ng MDM imports.

Sa parehong panahon, umangkat ang Pilipinas ng 46,987 ulo ng day-old chicks at 30,780 piraso ng hatching egg.

(Dolly Cabreza)