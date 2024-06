Maja ‘di naging madali panganganak

Sa kanyang latest Instagram post, ibinahagi ni Maja Salvador ang kanyang ‘journey’ sa panganganak.

Noong May 31 nga ay isinilang na ni Maja ang first baby nila ng mister na si Rambo Nuñez.

Pero hindi pala naging madali ang pagsisilang ni Maja kay Maria.

Sey ni Maja sa ilang picture (na kita ng bahagya ang mukha), “I experienced an intense 30-hour labor, 12 hours without epidural, 3 hours of pushing. Then ended up having episiotomy and forceps. 2 contractions and 7 pushes later, we finally welcomed our baby Maria.

“Immediately had 10 minutes of skin-to-skin contact with her, but biglang nagka emergency… I had uterine inversion. Kaya kinailangan nilang kunin sakin si Maria at binigay nila kay Rambo who was seated helplessly next to my bed.

“3 OB GYN were there trying to put back my uterus manually which led to blood loss of 3 to 4 liters, then my blood pressure went down to 60/40, sinabihan na lang ako ng Doula ko na anytime I would have to go to the operating room for surgery.

“That time sabi ko nalang sa sarili ko na I can’t do anything anymore… ubos na ubos na lakas ko… I started praying Hail Mary… paulit ulit kahit wala na akong lakas. And miraculously, after their last attempt, one of the OB GYN succeeded in repositioning my uterus. AMEN!!!!

“Despite the challenging journey, gusto kong i-express ang gratitude ko to all the medical personnel na nandun nun, especially to the filipino nurses who provided unwavering care and support.

“Ate Vanessa, Angela, Ate Gloria, Ate Christina and Ate Beverly, Thank you (with pink heart emoji).

“To My Doula Grace, thank you for everything. You did your part beyond your job. You’re amazing! (with pink heart and praying hands emoji).

“Recovering now…

“Ang swerte kong kasama ko ang pamilya ko dito sa Canada.

“Love you Mama, Kirby, Martin and Mom!

“See you soon Ate Yans, Kuya and Big Babies.

“Thank you also Dinahbabes and Yaya Lyn (with pink heart emoji).

“To My Husband, I LOVE YOU (with pink heart emoji).

“To My Maria, EVERYTHING IS WORTH IT! I LOVE YOU ANAK.”

Sa comment section ay sinabi naman ni Rambo na, “We are so blessed to have you my love,” at idinagdag din na, “Big appreciation to our family and friends for the love and prayers… and all the people around us during that time. Especially the nurses who took great care of us. I am very very grateful to all of you.”

Marami naman ang nagsabing kahit nahirapan sa panganganak si Maja ay nagpapasalamat sila na nakauwi na ng bahay ang aktres at si Baby Maria. (Jun Lalin)