Coach ng NLEX! Frankie Lim out, Jong Uichico in

SI Jong Uichico na ang magiging head coach ng NLEX Road Warriors umpisa sa PBA Season 49, papalitan ng two-time Coach of the Year si Frankie Lim na nag-step down matapos ang dalawang season, sa apat na conference, naihatid ni Lim ang Road Warriors sa dalawang quarterfinal appearances.

“We are grateful to coach Frankie Lim for his dedication to the Road Warriors and we thank him for his contributions,” ani NLEX governor Ronald Dulatre, dumating sa NLEX si Uichico noong December bilang lead assistant ni Lim.

Nine-time PBA champion coach si Uichico sa San Miguel, Ginebra at TNT, huli siyang nagtimon ng isang team noong 2016 sa Tropang Giga.

“He brings a wealth of experience to the squad and a clear idea of what it takes to win a championship as the fourth-winningest coach in PBA history,” wika naman ni NLEX president/general manager Luigi Bautista. (Vladi Eduarte)