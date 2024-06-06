Jayson Tatum walang inggit kay Jaylen Brown

MARIING itinanggi ni Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum na ‘ampalaya’ siya sa pagkamit ng kakamping si Jaylen Brown sa MVP award ng Eastern Conference Finals.

Bukod dito, palagi ring naba-bash ang shooting guard dahil sa umano’y hindi kayang buhatin ang Celtics sa kampeonato.

Ang sagot ni Tatum:

“You think so?” balik tanong ni Tatum sa press sa isinagawang Media Day kahapon isang araw bago ang Game 1 ng best-of-seven finals laban sa Dallas Mavericks, Huwebes (Biyernes sa Pilipinas).

Ayon kay Tatum, sanay na siya sa mga kritisismo ng mga NBA fanatic, subalit hindi ang kanyang pamilya.

“I think more so than me, it’s like, my mom, my grandma, my family and friends. They’re more bothered by it than me,” paliwanag ni Tatum. “And I understand. Like, if (my son) Deuce was to make it to the NBA and people were talking about him every single day, as a parent I wouldn’t be able to separate the superstar from the child. So, my mom took it a little tougher than maybe I did.”

“But for me, I don’t take it personal. This is a long break without NBA basketball, so they have to overanalyze every little thing and have something to talk about. Did it get old? Yeah. But, you know, it’s the Finals. They wouldn’t talk about me if I wasn’t good. So, try to take some positives out of it and change the channel,” dagdag nito.

Nasa pangalawang Finals sina Tatum at Jaylen Brown, titimunan ang Boston Celtics laban kina Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving at Dallas Mavericks.

Game 1 ngayon sa TD Garden.

“We only hang NBA championship banners, right? 17 of them,” dagdag ni Tatum. “Some of the greatest players to ever play this game wore this uniform. All of us are honored to follow in their footsteps, they way they paved for us to live out our dream.”

Mula 2017 playoffs, anim na beses nasa Eastern Conference finals ang C’s. Kumakatok sa championship, pero hindi makuha ang Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Kapag nakuha ang 18th NBA Finals trophy, babasagin ng Boston ang tablahan sa Los Angeles Lakers sa pinakamaraming championships sa liga. (Vladi Eduarte)