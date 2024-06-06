AbanTV – News | Suspension ni Bamban Mayor Alice Guo nilaban ng mga abogado

Nagtungo sina Atty. Stephen David, Atty. Nicole Jamilla, at Atty. Lorelie Santos, ang legal counsel ni suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo sa Office of the Ombudsman ngayong Huwebes, Hunyo 6, 2024 upang maghain ng Motion for Reconsideration and Urgent Motion to Lift Preventive Suspension para kay Guo. Ayon kay Atty. David, kaya nila tsina-challenge ang preventive suspension laban kay Guo dahil sa kakulangan umano ng 'strong evidence of guilt' sa graft complaint dahil sa diumano'y pagkakadawit nito sa ilegal na operasyon ng POGO sa Bamban, Tarlac. #Teletabloid #NewsPH

♬ original sound – Abante News