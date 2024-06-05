Xian Lim perfect choice

Hindi ikinaila ni Direk Mark Reyes na hindi si Xian Lim ang nasa isip niyang aktor noong dine-develop pa lang niya ang sexy-thriller movie niyang ‘Playtime’ during the pandemic pa.

In the process, maraming nabago including sa kung sino ang gaganap as the central character Lucas na isang sexual predator. When Xian’s name came up, hindi na raw siya nagpa-tumpik-tumpik pang oo-han ang suggestion.

“I had another actor in mind when I was developing this three years ago,” tsika ni Direk Mark during the ‘Playtime’ mediacon last week. “It was the middle of pandemic that I thought of this concept. But the minute that they said Xian, ‘Oh, he’s available? Definitely, yes’.”

And Xian ended up as the perfect fit for the role.

“Because I know he has the stature to play Lucas,” patuloy ni Direk Mark. “He has to be empowering, eh. And he had to had the looks cause he’s a sexual predator, eh. Kaya nga ‘yong ‘Hero, charmer, lover’ [na tagline namin sa movie], bagay sa kanya. Ang dami niyang personality kaya nga niya nabola itong mga babaeng ito, eh.”

Ang mga babaeng tinutukoy ni Direk Mark ay ang mga biktima ni Xian sa pelikula na sina Faye Lorenzo, Sanya Lopez, at Coleen Garcia.

“It was perfect… it was perfect casting. And we’re just glad that he saw the merit in the project because it was really a tight schedule [when we we’re shooting this] because we had our own projects, Sanya had ‘Pulang Araw’, I was starting ‘Sang’gre’ and Xian had his own film projects. So,talagang military operation ‘yong schedule namin.”

Sa part naman ni Xian, gist pa lang daw over the phone ang narinig niya ay um-oo na siya. Bukod sa out-of-the-box ang character n’ya — where he sheds off his boy-next-door image anew — malaking factor daw na si Direk Mark ang makaka-work niya.

“Nabigyan po ako ng pagkakataon to portray something out of the box, something I would say daring,” ani Xian. “Kasi hindi naman po lahat nabibigyan ng pagkakataon. So, right when they gave me the phone call, I remember we were shooting ‘Love. Die. Repeat’… sa kasagdagan ng taping, sabi ko, ‘Please count me in.’ And they said, ‘Heto mga makakasama mo, written and directed by Direk Mark…’

“Iba pa po ang title nung mga panahon na ‘yon. Sabi ko, ‘Kuwento niyo na lang sa akin mamaya. Game na ako diyan. So, that’s pretty much how fast ‘yong proseso noong pagbuo ng project.”

And for all these, Xian has nothing but gratefulness.

“It feels really great. Paulit-ulit akong magpapasalamat sa GMA at sa Viva because ever since nagsimula akong gumawa ng proyekto sa kanila, they’ve been giving me projects that are out-of-the-box. From nabuntis na lalaki [‘False Positive’, 2022] to a killer who’s hunting these women to films I haven’t done before. Malaking pasasalamat po na binibigyan ako ng opportunity.”

