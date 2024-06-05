Novak Djokovic dehins tinapos 2024 French Open dahil sa injury

NANGAYAW na si Novak Djokovic sa French Open.

Iniinda ng Serbian ang injured knee, nag-withdraw na pagkatapos makumpirma sa MRI exam nitong Martes (Miyerkoles sa Pilipinas) na mayroon siyang knee injury.

“I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from #rolandgarros,” post ni Djokovic sa social media. “I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday’s match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation.”

Nakuha ni Djoko ang injury sa fourth-round win laban kay No. 23 Francesco Cerundolo noong Lunes na umabot ng five sets at tumagal ng 4 1/2 hours.

Sa dalawang sunod na five-setter ni Djokovic, higit 9 hours siya sa clay courts sa Roland Garros.

Toka sana ng 24-time grand slam champion si No. 7 seed Casper Ruud sa quarterfinals ngayong araw.

Nalibre tuloy sa semis si Ruud, runner-up sa huling dalawang taon sa torneo, hihintayin ang winner ng Alexander Zverev-Alex de Minaur match.

Ibig sabihin, hindi nagngangalang Rafael Nadal (nasibak sa first round) o Djokovic ang magtataas ng tropeo sa Roland Garros ngayong taon.

Record ang 14 titles ni Nadal sa French Open, tatlo kay Djoko. (Vladi Eduarte)