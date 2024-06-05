Kim Chiu naging emosyonal sa 18th anniversary

Ang bilis talaga ng panahon. Aba, eighteen years na pala sa showbiz si Kim Chiu.

Sa kanyang social media accounts ay binalikan ni Kim ang kanyang showbiz journey sa mga photo na pinost niya simula noong maging Big Winner siya ng ‘Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition’ noong June 3, 2006 hanggang sa latest project niya ngayon na ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’.

Sa kanyang caption ay nagpasalamat siya sa mga tao at programang sumuporta at nagtiwala sa kanya.

“June 3. 18th year in showbiz. I am out of words, but I am just thankful for this beautiful journey.

“Special thank you to my Kim Chiu Global family for reminding me that day and for taking the time, effort, love, and unconditional support you’ve given me through the years. Grabe pa surprise n’yo that day.

“Huge Thank you, Monika and Mich. Grabe! Thank you for the LED billboard, food for the entire ‘It’s Showtime’ and ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ family, the roving billboard here and in Cebu, and many more.

“I am fortunate to have people like you in my showbiz career. I am getting or receiving something like this, and you are asking nothing in return, through ups and downs, you’ve been with me.

“Maraming maraming salamat for making me feel loved, wanted, and appreciated. Maraming Salamat.

‘Eighteen years in the business, I am thankful for the trust this colorful, shiny, wonderful world has given me.

“Sa lahat po ng sumusuporta at nagtitiwala maraming salamat po.

“To the people I’ve met and worked with for the past 18 years, maraming salamat po.

“Cheers to more years to come! #ForeverGrateful,” sey niya.

Bumuhos naman ng pagbati mula sa mga kapwa niya artista gaya ng mga co-host niya sa upcoming show niya na ‘Pinoy Big Brother Gen11’.

“So incredibly proud of you!!!! I vividly remember when you wore that white gown that day, deep inside I was like, ‘Big Winner’. Love you for life,” komento ni Bianca Gonzalez.

Sey naman ni Melai Cantiveros, “Happy Debutant amiga sa showbusiness.”

Happy 18th anniversary, Kim! (Byx Almacen)