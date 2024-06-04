US singer Sahara super idol si Regine Velasquez

Sina Regine Velasquez-Alcasid at Jaya ang tinuturing na influence ng American singer na si Sahara, na mula Las Vegas, Nevada.

At nakakatuwa nga, na kahit dugong Tate si Sarah, ang mga OPM singer ang bet na bet niya, lalo na ang mga kanta ng mga ito. Marami tuloy ang naghihinala na baka may dugong Pinoy talaga siya.

“I grew up in Southern California in a very diverse community, and so I listened to lots of different kinds of music in English, Spanish, and Tagalog.

“I would listen to artists like Regine Velasquez with my Filipino-American friends in middle school, but I was very shy, so I would wait until I was home alone to try singing along.

“But then about 5 years ago I had a Filipina vocal coach, and I asked her about a song I heard on a YouTube travel video called ‘Dahil Ba Sa Kanya’ that I wanted to learn.

“We spent months working on the pronunciation and accent, and it ended up being one of the most challenging things I’ve done as a singer, and in the process, I really fell in love with how Tagalog sounds when I sing it.

“When I finally sang Tagalog in public for the first time, the audience reaction was so amazing, it changed my life. Since then, I’ve worked with different Filipino coaches and producers, always striving to be a better singer and sound more authentic and truly be an OPM singer,” kuwento ni Saraha.

At dahil klik nga siya sa pagkanta ng mga Pinoy song, kaya itutuloy raw niya ito.

“I will continue to follow my heart and keep recording more Original Pilipino Music as long as my fans support what I do. When the time is right, I’ll visit the Philippines to promote my music and more importantly, meet my fans,” sey pa ni Saraha.

Sa ngayon, may bago nga siyang kanta, ang “Agos” na original power ballad that she collaborated with Paul Sapiera, frontman and lead guitarist of Pinoy band Rockstar.

“I first met Paul a couple of years ago at a Filipino bar called Noypitz. I sang ‘Sayang Na Sayang’ for karaoke and right afterward, he introduced himself and we immediately started talking about working together.

But it wasn’t until last year that we finally got to collaborate on a Christmas song called ‘Aginaldong Mithi’.

“We really enjoyed working together and I told him I wanted to try doing a rock song, and he sat down at the piano in my studio and sang ‘Agos’ for me… and I was instantly in love!

“It had everything I wanted and we started rehearsing right away. I never met anyone as talented yet humble as Paul, and he really challenged me to take my passion for OPM to a new level,” pahayag pa rin ni Sahara.

At siyempre, mas lalo kayong bibilib kay Sahara, dahil pagdating sa pagkain, ang bet niya ay kare-kare at leche flan.

Bongga!