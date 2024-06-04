FB page nag-sorry: Rabiya, Jeric hindi nag-feeling VIP sa concert

Humingi na ng paumanhin ang admin ng isang Facebook page na nag-akusa kina Rabiya Mateo, Jeric Gonzales na nanood ng concert kahit wala naman talagang ticket na binili.

Idinaan sa blind item ang chika tungkol sa dalawa, na ang sabi nga, may magdyowang beauty queen at aktor raw na biglang dumating sa venue at nag-demand na manood kahit walang tiket.

Nag-release nga ng statement ang naturang Facebook page, matapos umalma, at magpakita ng resibo si Rabiya.

Umamin nga ang naturang page na naging pabaya sila sa pag-post ng kuwento, kahit wala pang malinaw na pruweba.

“My mistake was posting it on this page without doing any fact check after hearing everything from usher/staff. I acted on impulse and didn’t mean any harm to the said couple. I posted it as an awareness to my fellow kpop fans who fought hard and worked hard to buy the tickets.

“Again we sincerely apologize for our mistakes. We hope this will help clear out the names of the said couple. Also, we want to ask the public for a favor to refrain from throwing hateful/negative comments at both Rabiya and Jeric.”

At siyempre, muling nilinaw, at nagpakita nga ng pruweba si Rabiya na may binili silang tiket para sa naturang concert, at hindi sila nagpa-VIP.

“We wanna clarify that rumors circulating are not true. We bought the tickets for P12,000 each. Just like the rest of them. We worked very hard to afford the tickets and never demanded for any VIP treatment. But we would like to commend the ushers for helping us find our seats,” sabi pa ni Rabiya.

At may mensahe rin si Rabiya sa mga taong agad-agad silang hinusgahan, at pinagsalitaan ng masasakit, at pinaalalahanan na may batas na nagpoprotekta sa mga biktima ng ganitong sitwasyon.

“While others are so quick to have assumptions without getting their fact right shows how people believe what they see online. Not everything you read is true, not everything you hear should be posted online at the expense of other people.

“However we have laws to protect the innocent and punish those who are guilty.

“Ps. People saw us paano kami luminya kay Lee Min Ho, Coldplay at Ed Sheeran. Never kami nagpa-VIP sa mga concert!” sabi pa ni Rabiya.

