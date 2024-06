Hinimok ni House Deputy Minority Leader at ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro ang gobyerno na bigyang prayoridad ang pagtataas ng sahod ng mga guro.

“The signing into law of the Teaching Supplies Allowance bill is a welcome development, but it is only a first step. The next logical step is to increase the salaries of our teachers, who have been left behind for far too long,” sabi ni Castro.

Sinabi ni Castro na halos hindi gumalaw ang sahod ng mga guro samantalang lumobo ang suweldo ng mga opisyal ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

“It is unacceptable that BSP executives enjoy lavish salaries, while our teachers are forced to live on a meager salary that is way below the poverty line. It’s time for the government to prioritize the welfare of our teachers, who are the backbone of our education system,” dagdag pa ni Castro.

Itinutulak ni Castro na itaas sa P50,000 ang buwanang entry-level pay ng guro sa pampubliko at pribadong paaralan. (Billy Begas/¬Eralyn Prado)