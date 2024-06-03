Itinuro ni dating Health Secretary Francisco Duque III si dating Pangulong Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte na siyang nag-utos sa paglipat ng P47.6 bilyong pondo ng Department of Health (DOH) sa Procurement Service ng Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) para sa pagbili ng mga medical supply sa kasagsagan ng COVID-19 pandemic noong 2020, ilang bahagi ng pondo ay ginamit sa Pharmally scandal.

Sa oversight hearing ng House Committee on Appropriations nitong Lunes, nagtanong si ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro kay Duque kaugnay ng kinukuwestiyong paglilipat ng pondo.

“Sinasabi sa atin ni Secretary Duque sa utos ni dating Presidente Duterte ay nagkaroon ng ganito na transfer ng P47.6B, tama po ba?” tanong ni Castro.

Positibo naman ang naging tugon ni Duque at sinabi na isinapubliko ito ni Duterte sa isa sa kanilang lingguhang pagpupulong o talk to the people.

“So clear po ‘yan, P47.6 billion to be transferred to PS-DBM, publicly announced by the former President Duterte na ma-transfer ‘yan,” dagdag pa ni Castro.

Kamakailan ay ipinag-utos ng Office of the Ombudsman ang pagsasampa ng kasong graft laban kay Duque at dating DBM Undersecretary Christopher Lao kaugnay ng naturang paglipat ng pondo.

Napatunayan din ng Ombudsman na guilty sina Duque at Lao sa mga kasong administratibong grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, at conduct prejudicial to the service.

Sa pagdinig ng komite, nagtanong din si House Deputy Majority Leader at Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin kung mayroong bang opisyal na utos sa ginawang paglipat ng pondo.

“So I think Hon. Castro, the answer of Secretary Duque was in a public address of the President, of the former President. ‘Yun naman medyo nagugulat ako, Madam Chair, because officially there are actually official notices or instructions,” sabi ni Garin.

“So was there any instruction, Madam Chair, or who instructed Secretary Duque to initiate the P47.6 billion transfer? It can be answered by the name of the authority who instructed him or the name of the committee or I do not know. So ganoon lang, Madam Chair, if Secretary Duque can respond,” dagdag pa nito.

Iginiit ni Duque na saklaw ng kanyang kapangyarihan bilang kalihim ng DOH ang paglilipat ng pondo. “Madam Chairperson, it is within my authority to effect the fund transfer. I do not deny that.” (Billy Begas)