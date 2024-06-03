Luis Castillo solid mga bato, Mariners pinayuko Angels

IKINAMADA ni Luis Castillo ang seven shutout innings, pumitik si Mitch Garver ng three-run double at kinubabawan ng Seattle Mariners ang Los Angeles Angels 5-1 Linggo ng gabi (Lunes sa Maynila).

Solido si Castillo sa una niyang panalo sapol noong Mayo 12, naka-strikeout ng anim at namigay ng tatlong walks – lahat sa 3-2 pitches, isinurender niya ang two hits sa double ni Taylor Ward sa first at sa broken-bat single ni Kyren Paris sa third.

Mabibilis ang mga bato ni Castillo sa umpisa bago pinabagal nang bulungan ni pitching coach Pete Woodworth at siyam sa huling 10 batters ay ini-retire ng right-handed pitcher.

“He told me I was going a little fast and to kind of find a pace and maintain a rhythm,” ani Castillo sa pamamagitan ng interpreter. “That’s what I did and those last three innings I was just trying to maintain the same rhythm.”

Sa weekend series, 19 straight innings na shinut-out ng Mariners ang Angels. (Vladi Eduarte)