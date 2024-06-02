Matthew Gaston: ROTC Games pwedeng ‘minahan’ ng mga atleta

BACOLOD City – Isang potensiyal ang 2nd Philippine Reserve Officers Training Corps Games 2024 para pagkunan ng mga potensiyal na pambansang atleta sa hinaharap para isabak sa international play, ayon sa Philippine Sports Commission.

“We can foresee that the Philippine ROTC Games is another means of spotting potential talents who one day will compete in international competitions,” pahayag Sabado ni PSC Commissioner Matthew Gaston makaraang obserbahan dito ang ilang sports sa pagtatapos ng Visayan qualifying leg ng mga estudyanteng kadete.

Itinurong isa ng opisyal ang arnis, ang pambansang isport, kung saan mahigit 150 atleta ang lumahok sa tatlong araw na sportsfest na mga suportado ng Department of National Defense, Commission on Higher Education at PSC.

“I gathered from arnis secretary general Gerald Canete that number of arnis participants could have been more but some had to be turned away because they could not meet the registration requirements. I saw some of the matches and noted the high quality of their performance of our arnis bets,” aniya.

Nalaman din ni Gaston mula na ang ilang mga paaralan na walang ROTC program ay interesado na ngayong isama rito bilang bahagi ng mga aktibidad ng institusyon, na magiging isang masayang kaganapan para sa parehong lokal na sports at ROTC.

“The Philippine ROTC Games could serve as a complimentary competition to other meets such as the Palarong Pambansa, Philippine National Games and Batang Pinoy Nationals,” hirit pa ng opisyal ng PSC, na dating ROTC cadet sa Ateneo de Manila University-QC at isa ring malaking tagapagtaguyod ng programa.

Iminungkahi niya na magdagdag ng higit pang mga disiplina sa sportsfest, kung saan pitong sports ang ginanap sa taong ito kabilang kabilang ang mga bagong pasok na swimming at mala-obstacle na raiders.

Sa pangkalahatan, ikinatuwa ng komisyoner ang ideya ni Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino, isang brigadier general reservist at co-author na gawing compulsory program uli ang ROTC sa kolehiyo. (Lito Oredo)