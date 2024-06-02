Pinuri ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez ang matagumpay na biyahe ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. sa Brunei at Singapore kung saan ipinarating nito sa mundo na bukas ang Pilipinas para sa pagnenegosyo at ang paninindigan nito sa West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Kasama si Speaker Romualdez sa mga pagpupulong na dinaluhan ni Pangulong Marcos sa Bandar Seri Begawan kung saan nilagdaan ang mga kasunduan na lalong magpapatibay sa relasyon ng Brunei at Pilipinas.

Kabilang sa mga kasunduang nilagdaan ang tatlong memorandum of understanding sa turismo, kapwa pagkilala sa Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) certificates; at ang pagpapatibay ng maritime cooperation.

Isang Letter of Intent o LOI din ang ikinasa upang pagtibayin ang mga nauna ng kasunduan patungkol sa food security at ugnayan sa sektor ng agrikultura ng dalawang bansa.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s state visit to Brunei has been a resounding success, marked by significant achievements that will undoubtedly bolster our nation’s economic and diplomatic standing,” ani Speaker Romualdez.

“President Marcos, Jr. deserves our commendation for this significant diplomatic achievement. These agreements signify a promising future for our bilateral relations, fostering deeper cooperation and understanding between our countries,” wika pa nito.

Sinabi ni Speaker Romualdez na pakikinabangan ng mga Pilipino ang mga kasunduang nalagdaan sa pagbisita ng Pangulo.

Ipinaabot naman ni Speaker Romualdez ang suporta ng Kamara de Representantes sa mga inisyatiba ni Pangulong Marcos.

Nagsagawa rin ng Philippine Business Forum kung saan nilagdaan ang isang MOU sa pagitan ng ASEAN Business Advisory Council – Philippines and Brunei, National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Brunei Darussalam (NCCI), at Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI).

Ang kasunduan ay naglalayong palakasin ang kalakalan sa pagitan ng dalawang bansa at mahgbukas ng mga bagong oportunidad para sa pamumuhunan.

Nanawagan din si Pangulong Marcos sa mga negosyante sa Brunei na mamuhunan sa bansa partikular sa sektor ng agrikultura, enerhiya, teknolohiya, at turismo.

“By promoting our country as a premier investment hub, President Marcos is not only attracting foreign capital but also paving the way for job creation and economic prosperity for our people,” wika pa ni Speaker Romualdez.

“We are proud of President Marcos’ achievements during this state visit, which reinforce our collective efforts to achieve sustainable development and improve the quality of life for all Filipinos,” sabi pa ng lider ng Kamara.

Matapos ang talumpati ni Pangulong Marcos sa ika-21 International Institute for Strategic Studies-Shangri-La Dialogue sa Singapore na ginanap sa Singapore, nagpahayag naman ng kumpiyansa si Speaker Romualdez na lalong darami ang mga bansa na sumusuporta sa Pilipinas kaugnay ng panawagan na sundin ang rules-based order sa West Philippine Sea.

Si Speaker Romualdez ay kasama rin sa delegasyon ni Pangulong Marcos sa IISS-Shangri-La Dialogue.

Si Pangulong Marcos ang kauna-unahang pinuno ng Pilipinas na naging keynote speaker sa naturang pangunahing defense forum sa Asia.

“The President delivered a clear, compelling and rational articulation of our country’s legal and geopolitical position, particularly in the West Philippine Sea. As such, I expect more members of the international community to join the growing chorus calling for observance of the rule of law and diplomacy for dispute resolution,” ani Speaker Romualdez.

Pinuri rin ni Speaker Romualdez ang matatag na paninindigan ni Pangulong Marcos sa pagsunod sa international law, partikular ang 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) at 2016 Arbitral Award kung saan idineklara na ang Pilipinas ang may saklaw ng West Philippine Sea.

“The President’s message is clear: the integrity of our maritime zones and our sovereignty must be respected. This is not only a legal right but a moral imperative. By adhering to international law, we can ensure that the West Philippine Sea remains a sea of peace, stability, and prosperity,” ayon pa kay Speaker Romualdez.

Muling inulit ni Speaker Romualdez ang suporta ng Kamara sa mga inisyatiba ni Pangulong Marcos na naglalayong pangalagaan ang teritoryo ng bansa at pangalagaan ang mga Pilipino lalo na ang mga mangingisda na hinaharass ng China ng WPS.

“The House of Representatives stands firmly behind President Marcos’ vision for a comprehensive archipelagic defense strategy. This is not merely a matter of policy but a solemn duty to uphold the integrity of our nation and the rights of our people,” wika pa ni Speaker Romualdez.

Sinabi ng lider ng Kamara na dapat ipagmalaki ng mga Pilipino si Pangulong Marcos sa paninindigan nito sa IISS na ang WPS ay sa Pilipinas at hindi papayagan ang mga dayuhang kumakamkam dito.

“While we are determined to protect our territory, we also recognize the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes. This balanced approach demonstrates our commitment to regional and global peace,” saad pa ni Speaker Romualdez.

“The President’s vision for a rules-based, people-centered regional community is crucial for maintaining stability and peace in our region. His call for ASEAN’s central role in regional affairs reflects our commitment to multilateralism and collective security,” paglalahad pa nito.