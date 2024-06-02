Luigi Trillo hinagis pogi points kay consultant Nenad Vucinic

IBINATO ni head coach Luigi Trillo ang kredito kay active consultant Nenad Vucinic sa ratsada ng Meralco Bolts sa PBA Philippine Cup.

Ang Serbian-New Zealander tactician aniya ang arkitekto kaya mula sa pagiging contender ay naging championship-caliber ang team.

Patunay dito ang biyahe ng Meralco sa Finals ng tournament, hahamunin ang defending champion San Miguel Beer sa isa pang best-of-seven series umpisa sa June 5 sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Itinumba ng Bolts ang Ginebra sa pitong laro sa semis, huli 78-69 sa San Jose, Batangas noong Biyernes.

“Coach Nenad teaches a lot of things and he doesn’t get a lot of recognition but the things he does, I thought we had a gameplan again today, we were more solid all-around,” hirit ni Trillo pagkatapos ng 86-81 win noong Game 6 para ibuhol ang series sa 3-3.

Si Vucinic aniya ang pumiga sa mga tulad nina Chris Newsome, Chris Banchero, Cliff Hodge, Raymond Almazan, Bong Quinto, Brandon Bates.

Iba’t ibang looks ang ibinigay ng Bolts sa Gins.

Andiyang pinabayaan si Christian Standhardinger na pumutok ng career-high 41 sa Game 2 pero iginapos sina Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, Maverick Ahanmisi at Stanley Pringle.

Minsan namang pinahirapan si C-Stan para makuha ang puntos, sabay pambubulabog din sa guards ng Gins. Estratehiya raw ‘yun ni Vucinic.

“I just want to give credit where credit is due because the players always get recognition here,” dagdag ni Trillo. “Coach Nenad, when I see coach Tim (Cone) on the other side, being the national coach, coach Nenad is also a national coach.”

Naging coach din ng Gilas si Vucinic, 59. Five-time New Zealand NBL Coach of the Year siya, three-time New Zealand League champion coach, at nanalo na rin sa Estonian at Turkish Leagues. (Vladi Eduarte)