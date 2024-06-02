Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels umarangkada

Inilunsad ng Pag-IBIG Fund ang Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels (LPOW) sa Lab For All sa Subic Bay Exhibition & Convention Center noong Mayo 21.

Ang Lab for All, isang inisyatiba na pinamumunuan ni First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, ay naglalayon na palawigin ang mga serbisyong medikal at mga benepisyo sa social security sa mga komunidad sa buong bansa.

Inihayag naman ni Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta ang kaniyang suporta sa inisyatiba.

“We are happy to continue participating in future Lab for All deployments. Our LPOW is prepared to mobilize nationwide. As Lingkod Pag-IBIG, we are committed to ensuring our members feel the warmth of Pag-IBIG through our programs and services, wherever they may be,” ayon pa kay Acosta.