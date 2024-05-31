Jamie Malonzo dismayado na taga-cheer muna ng Gins

DISMAYADO si Jamie Malonzo na hindi matulungan ang Ginebra sa semis ng PBA Philippine Cup.

Inabot ng left calf injury ang high-flying forward sa elimination game ng Gin Kings kontra NorthPort noong April 14 sa Ninoy Aquino Stadium. Inoperahan ang kanyang binti.

Cheerer lang muna si Malonzo sa teammates, nasa Smart Araneta Coliseum noong Biyernes nang matalo ang Gins sa Meralco 86-81 sa Game 6 ng semis.

Nakapuwersa ng do-or-die Game 7 ang Bolts, pinag-agawan ang huling tiket sa Finals Biyernes ng gabi sa FPJ Arena sa San Jose, Batangas.

“I like Game 7s, (just) a little bit frustrated,” ani Malonzo, iika-ika pa ring maglakad at nakasuot ng walking boot. “Didn’t want to go to a Game 7, but hopefully we can get them.The guys are doing their best and hopefully they’ll pull it off in Batangas.”

Isang buwan pang magsusuot ng walking boot ang Fil-Am bago sumailalim sa rehabilitation.

“It’s one of those things Doc (George) Canlas said to be patient on and he’s doing a good job for me,” dagdag ni Jamie. “He said I have to be patient for four weeks wearing the boot. After that, I would do therapy time.” (Vladi Eduarte)