DonBelle inaabangan na sa Tate

Puro bigating Kapamilya stars ang makakasama sa ‘ASAP Natin ‘To’ live in California na gaganapin sa Toyota Arena sa August 3!

Sa post ng ‘ASAP’ sa kanilang X account (dating Twitter), makikisaya sina Belle Mariano, BINI, BGYO, Darren, Donny Pangilinan, Iñigo Pascual, Janella Salvador, Joshua Garcia, Kim Chiu, Kyle Echarri, Lovi Poe, Maymay Entrata, Paulo Avelino, Piolo Pascual, Robi Domingo, at iba pang Kapamilya stars.

Kaabang-abang din ang performances from the OPM icons tulad nina Bamboo, Erik Santos, Gary Valenciano, Jolina Magdangal, KZ Tandingan, Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Sharon Cuneta, Yeng Constantino, Zsa Zsa Padilla.

But wait there’s more! Dahil sasabak din sa ‘ASAP’ stage ang Pinoy international artists na sina Jaya, Bailrok, Devin Pornel, Garth Garcia, Kyla Fajardo, Jules Aurora, Troy Laureta, at marami pang iba.

Super excited na rin ang netizens sa pasabog na performances and surprises ng ‘ASAP’ family!

“Just realized BINI will be in Cali for ASAP after their 3-day concert sa PH. Booked and busy ang best girls!” sey ni @bini_bunnyyy.

At siyempre, nagbunyi ang mga fan sa California dahil makikita nila ulit na magkasama ang DonBelle, ha!

“Grabe ang lakas ng lineup for this ASAP Cali tour! Grateful that DonBelle is part of this,” comment ni @xyzbelinda.

Available ang tickets para sa ‘ASAP Natin ‘To in California’ sa mytfc.com. So far sold out na ang dalawang sections ng shows kaya naman gora na agad sa pag-secure ng tickets! (Dondon Sermino)