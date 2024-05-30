UST overall champ uli sa college, high school

NANATILING matatag sa paghawak sa korona ang University of Santo Tomas (UST) matapos makuha ang kanilang ika-walo at ika-pitong sunod na collegiate at high school General Championships sa 86th season ng University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) nitong Miyerkoles sa SM Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City.

Muling ibinulsa ng UST ang titulo kasunod ng pinagsamang puntos na 332 para sa collegiate, tungo sa kanilang ika-47 kabuuang panalo at 257 puntos para naman sa high school level para sa kanilang pang-23 korona.

“I’m happy, and I know the whole Thomasian community is also happy that we bagged this award for Season 86 — that we were crowned as general champions,” pahayag ni UST Institute of Physical Education and Athletics director Fr. Rodel Cancancio, OP. “This is our 47th for college and our 23rd for high school out of the 26 times it was awarded. This is the culmination and the fruit of our hard work, sacrifices, and dedication of our coaches and student-athletes.”

Naging pangunahing dahilan sa pagkopo ng general title para sa UST ang mga kampeonato mula sa women’s basketball, men’s table tennis, women’s taekwondo, poomsae, men’s at women’s beach volleyball, men’s tennis, men’s chess at women’s 3×3 basketball, habang ibinulsa naman ng high school ang korona sa boys and girls table tennis, girls beach volleyball, boys and girls swimming, boys judo, at girls athletics.

Sumegunda naman ang De La Salle University sa parehong collegiate (269) at high school (154) divisions, habang pumangatlo ang University of the Philippines sa 258 sa collegiate, habang 2nd runner-up ang Adamson sa nakuhang 135 sa high school ranks.

Itinanghal namang Individual Athlete of the Year sina swimmer Quendy Fernandez ng UP at athletics Hussein Lorana ng Adamson, habang sina Shaina Nitura ng Adamson volleyball girls team at Kent Pastrana ng UST Growling Tigresses ang Athletes of the Year para sa team events.

Muli namang nanguna sa sayawan ang UST Prime para sa back-to-back na titulo, gayundin ang UST Galvanize sa high school event matapos makuha ang 90.50 puntos kasunod ang Far Eastern University (FEU) Street Alliance (89.17) at University of the Philippines (UP) Streetdance Club (86.33).

Nakuha naman ng Galvanize ang korona sa 86.17 points kontra Adamson Dance Company (84.50) at NU Dance Company (79.33.

Pormal nang isinara ang seremonya ng UAAP ni UE President Dr. Zosimo Battad upang ipasa ang hosting kay UP President Atty. Angelo “Jijil” Jimenez na bubuksan ang 87th season ng UAAP sa Setyembre 7, 2024.

“Work hard and prepare for next season. Take a break, recover, and come back stronger,” saad ni Dr. Battad, UAAP Season 86 chairman. (Gerard Arce)