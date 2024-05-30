Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving gigil rumesbak sa Game 5

NAPARALISA sina Luka Doncic at Kyrie Irving sa nakakangilong depensa ng Minnesota Timberwolves noong Game 4 ng West finals kaya naisahan ang Dallas Mavericks 105-100.

Sa halip na naging 4-0 ay naging 3-1 ang series.

Napigil pa ang biyahe ng Mavs sa NBA Finals, pero kagandahan ay lamang pa rin sila.

Ipinahabol ng Wolves kay Irving si Jaden McDaniels, hindi nakaporma ang Dallas guard sa mas mataas sa kanya ng 7 inches na forward.

Si Anthony Edwards ang pangunahing bantay kay Doncic, pero inabangan ang Slovenian ng dalawang 7-footers na sina Karl-Anthony Towns at Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

Napuwersa sina Doncic at Irving sa kanilang lowest scoring totals at worst shooting percentages sa series.

Diyeta sa combined 44 points ang dalawang Dallas stars. Mula sa field ay 7 of 21 si Doncic, 6/18 si Irving. Pinagsamang lima lang ang naipasok nila sa 17 bitaw sa labas ng arc.

May kasamang malas na ang mga tira dahil pahulog na ang bola sa net ay niluluwa pa ng rim.

“We’re in the NBA, man. No team is just going to lay down and give me and Luka open shots,” bulalas ni Kyrie. “I think when I look at just the quality of our shots, I think a few of them could be better. A few of them were rushed. A few of them were in and out.”

Asahan ang balikwas ng dalawa sa Game 5 na i-ho-host ng Wolves ngayong araw.

“Just wash our hands with this one (loss). They got a win,” giit ni Irving. “We expect them to do the same thing in Minnesota: come out with that physicality and play to their home crowd and make things difficult on me and Luka.” (Vladi Eduarte)