KDLex maraming pasabog na sorpresa sa concert

Feeling pressured si Alexa Ilacad sa upcoming first physical concert nila ni KD Estrada na ‘Add To Heart: KDLex in Concert’.

“I’m so excited but knowing me I’m very meticulous when it comes to things like this so I’m feeling a bit pressured, but ako lang pini-pressure ko lang sarili ko,” sey ni Alexa Ilacad sa panayam nila ni KD kay Ganiel Krishnan sa ‘TV Patrol’.

Kung si Alexa ay pressured, ninenerbiyos naman si KD.

Sey niya, “I’m feeling the nerves now as time goes on when I’m doing something extravagant or doing something a bit grand.”

Pero pagtitiyak niya, “I’ll be well naman.”

Tiyak din daw na mapupuno ng kilig at mga pasabog ang kanilang mga magiging performance sa concert na magaganap ngayong May 31 sa Music Museum sa Greenhills sa may San Juan City.

Maliban sa performances ay inaabangan din ng fans sa concert kung may aaminin ba ang dalawa tungkol sa relationship status nila.

Samantala, kilig na kilig ang KDLex fans sa naging sagot ni KD sa tanong ni Alexa na, “What musical instrument she would be if she were one?”

Sagot ni KD ay harp dahil ayon sa kanya, “It’s beautiful and makes a beautiful sound. It’s unique, can go really deep and high, and it’s underrated.”

Ang sigurado nga pala ay maraming pasabog na sorpresa sa KDLex concert, ha!

Bonggels! (Byx Almacen)