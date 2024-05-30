Dahil sa severe asthma attack: Concert ni Ice Seguerra postponed

Malungkot ang asawa ni Ice Seguerra na si Liza Diño-Seguerra nang mag-post siya sa group chat namin.

Postponed daw kasi ang repeat ng ‘Videoke Hits’ concert ni Ice ngayong June 1.

May official message nga si Liza sa fans ni Ice at sa lahat ng nakabili na ng tickets para sa concert.

“NOTICE TO ALL THE VALUED PATRONS OF VIDEOKE HITS: THE REPEAT.

“We regret to inform you that due to Ice’s severe asthma attack, ‘Ice Seguerra’s Videoke Hits: The Repeat’ at the Music Museum, originally scheduled for June 1, 2024, has been rescheduled to June 28, 2024.

“We understand how disappointing this news may be and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Our top priority is Ice’s health, and we are focused on his quick recovery so he can be in tip-top shape for the rescheduled concert.

“For those who still wish to attend on the rescheduled date, your current tickets will remain valid. Fans who are unable to attend the new date can receive a full refund through their original payment methods via Ticket World or Fire and Ice LIVE.

“Thank you for your understanding, patience, and unwavering support during this time.

“For those who could join us, see you at the ultimate videoke party concert on June 28 at the Music Museum!”

Sabi pa nga ni Liza, “Yakap. Let’s all wish for Ice to get better soon. For those attending, see you on June 28.”

Naku, sana nga gumaling agad si Ice! (Jun Lalin)