Jayvee Dela Cruz, Pola Pilipinas RPG squad winalis TAT Passi leg

GINAWANG motibasyon ng Pola Pilipinas RPG ang kanilang winless campaign sa opening leg ng The Asian Tournament (TAT) para mangibabaw sa Passi edition sa tono ng 72-69 victory laban sa Taiwan Mustangs nitong Lunes, Mayo 27.

Nagsalpak si Jayvee Dela Cruz ng clutch triple mula sa assist ni Jose Nouchanthavong para ipagkaloob sa Philippine representative ang 70-66 lead sa nalalabing 47.5 segundo sa bakbakang ginanap sa City of Passi Arena.

Namuno sa opensa si Nouchanthavong sa JR Cawaling-mentored Pola Pilipinas sa kinolektang 18 points kabilang ang dalawang pressure-packed free throws.

Umalalay si Xavier Alexander ng double-double na 13 points at 11 rebounds, samantalang sina Henry Iloka at Joseph Obasa ay may tig-12 marka.

Ang dramatic finish ng Pola Pilipinas ay kumumpleto sa 5-0 record nila sa second leg at tinabunan ang nakakadismayang winless effort noong first leg sa Guangdong.

Sa tagumpay ng torneo, nais ni Passi Mayor Stephen Palmares na magsagawa pa ng maraming tournament leg sa kanilang lungsod.“We are honored to host the very first leg of TAT in the country. It was worth it because TAT gave my constituents a great entertainment,” aniya.

Winalis ng Pola ang tatlong asignatura sa eliminasyon, pagkatapos ay itinumba ang Zamboanga Valientes, 82-57, sa semis.

Naghahanda na ang Pola Pilipinas, pag-aari ni RJ Martinez at suportado ni Pola Mayor Jennifer M. Cruz, sa paparating na third leg sa kanilang balwarte sa Mindoro.

Katuwang ni coach Cawaling sa paghawak ng Pola sina fellow former FEU star Jens Knuttel at Leo Avenido.

Natutuwa naman si TAT Executive Director Jacque Ruby sa mainit na suporta ng mga fan at local government ng Passi City.

“We are thankful and very appreciative of the support of the people of Passi City and its local government. We love the energy of the crowd and they have been very supportive since the start of the tournament here,” wika ni Ruby.

“We are looking forward to bringing more of these exciting and thrilling games as we go on with the third leg in Polo, Mindoro.”

Dahil sa spotless run sa second leg, umakyat ang Pola Pilipinas sa middle pack ng overall standings hawak ang 5-5 record.

Nasa ibabaw pa rin ang Leg 1 winner Macau Black Bears sa 7-3 slate, habang ang Vanta Black Dragons at Taiwan Mustangs ang nasa second at third spot sa 6-4 at 6-3 record, ayon sa pagkakabanggit. (Abante Sports)