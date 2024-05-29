Aiko Melendez proud sa beauty and brains na anak

Isa sa true-blue artistahin para sa amin ang anak ni Aiko Melendez na si Marthena Jickain. Pero masaya kaming mas pinili nitong mag-focus sa pag-aaral kesa mag-showbiz.

Mukhang noon pa man, wala na itong hilig sa mundo ng kanyang mommy. Kung may kinahiligan man, sports yon — volleyball in particular at varsity player ito sa Saint Pedro Poveda College.

At kamakailan lang, grumadweyt na ng high school si Mathena at nag-uwi ito ng dalawang medals, one for loyalty and one for academic excellence as ‘outstanding student’.

Walang pagsildlan ng kaligayahan si Aiko dahil dito at bakas na bakas iyon sa sunod-sunod niyang social media post tungkol sa magandang anak.

“Congratulations on your graduation! This is such a proud moment for you and for all of us. I know how much you’ve worked hard for this, juggling your time on studying and being an athlete ‘volleyball player.’

“You have shown incredible dedication, passion discipline and achieved so much. Watching you grow, learn, and succeed has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” feel na feel na caption ni Konsehala Aiko.

“As you step into this new chapter, remember that the future is wide open with endless possibilities. Continue to follow your dreams, stay true to yourself, and know that you have all the courage and talent to achieve whatever you set your mind and heart to.

“We are so proud of you and excited to see what amazing things you will do next. With all my love rooting for you.

“I will always be your number 1 supporter, best friend. Thank you for you were never a headache to me. To my mini me thank you for studying so hard and giving me good grades. You make me so proud and happy.”

Maliban sa amang si Martin Jickain, full force na um-attend sa commencement ceremonies ni Marthena ang buong pamilya niya sa pangunguna ni Aiko.

Nandoon din ang kanyang Lola Elsie Castañeda (mommy ni Aiko), kuyang si Andre Yllana, uncle na si Angelo Castañeda (half-brother ni Aiko), ang best friend niyang nagngangalang Mildrie Madlambayan, at ang kanyang Tito Jay Khonghun (na longtime partner ng kanyang ina).

Sa isa namang video post ni Aiko, showing Mathena being called up on stage to receive her medal, proud na proud na kinapsyonan ito ni Aiko ng: “Truly Beauty and Brains my anak. Im a Proud Mom. All my hardwork has truly paid off. Now on to her next journey. College na.”

Congratulations, Mathena. And bigger congratulations to Aiko. Good job ka! (Anna Pingol)