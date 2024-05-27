Mga inuming mayaman sa antioxidants

Maraming inumin na puno ng antioxidants na healthy for our body!

Ang antioxidants ay compounds na nagpoprotekta sa katawan laban sa mga sakit tulad ng free radicals.

Ito ay ang unstable molecules na lumalabas sa ating katawan dahil sa usok at polusyon.

May anim na best antioxidant-rich drinks na pwede mong i-try!

Isa na rito ang Green tea! Ang tsaa ang isa sa pinaka-popular beverage sa buong mundo.

“When it comes to antioxidant drinks, green tea stands out as my top choice. The plant compounds in green tea, especially catechins, are well-studied and have been found to reduce blood sugar, protect the nervous system and have anti-cancer properties,” ayon kay Erin Davis, M.S., RDN, CDCES, isang registered dietitian at diabetes care and education specialist.

Mainit man o malamig, maganda ring lagyan ito ng lemon dahil mas nasisipsip nito ang antioxidant.

Isa naman sa favorite antioxidant-rich beverage ng dietitian nutrinionist na si Marie Spano, M.S., RD, CSCS, CSSD, ang pomegranate juice!

“One hundred percent pomegranate juice is made by pressing the entire fruit into juice so you get the polyphenols from the rind, pith and arils to optimize its potential antioxidant benefits.”

Mas higit din ang antioxidant potency kaysa sa red wine.

Nakakatulong naman kontra sakit sa puso ang grape juice dahil marami itong polyphenols tulad ng resveratrol na nagsisilbing powerful antioxidant.

Puno rin ng antioxidants ang cocoa na perfect sa hot at iced chocolate!

Mas maraming cocoa, mas marami ang antioxidant.

Samantala, ang kape naman ang pinaka-malaking source ng antioxidant sa mga taong nagda-diet!

“Your favorite morning drink may be doing more than waking you up. Coffee is an excellent source of chlorogenic acid, a plant compound that has anti-diabetes, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory and anti-obesity effects,” ayon kay David.

Perfect namang pang breakfast ang orange juice na may excellent source ng antioxidant-rich na vitamin C, carotenoids at flavonoids.

“Most of the hesperidin is found in the peel and membranes of the orange. When oranges are pressed to make 100% orange juice, the hesperidin is extracted from the peel, pulp and membranes, making 100% orange juice one of the best food sources of hesperidin.”

Kaya pwedeng pwedeng maging healthy in just a sip nang hindi rin masakit sa iyong bulsa. (Natalia Antonio)