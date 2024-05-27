Christian Standhardinger nadagdagan ang ‘armas’

SI Christian Standhardinger ang pumundi sa Meralco para ihatid ang Ginebra sa 89-84 win sa Game 5 ng PBA Philippine Cup semis sa MOA Arena noong Linggo.

Tumapos ng 34 points ang Fil-German, 11 dito sa third quarter nang umahon ang Gins mula 15-point deficit. Dinagdagan niya pa ng 8 sa fourth para siguruhin ang panalo at 3-2 lead sa best-of-seven series.

Halos sampayan na nina Brandon Bates, Raymond Almazan, Cliff Hodge si C-Stan kapag nagmamaniobra sa ilalim ng basket, sa labas nananalasa ang 6-foot-8 bruiser.

Pumasok lahat ang tatlong midrange jumpers ni Standhardinger sa third, 4 of 6 pa siya sa fourth. Hindi nabulabog ng Bolts ang kanyang mga bitaw sa tuktok, sa bandang free throw area, at may go-signal siya mula kay coach Tim Cone na tumira sa labas.

“You try to read what the defense is giving you and that’s what it was there,” ani Standhardinger. “Coach told me to shoot that if it’s open so I take it.”

Tiwala ang Gins sa tira ni Standhardinger dahil pina-praktis niya talaga ‘yun.

“You see how much Christian works on that shot all the time,” diin ni Cone. “When guys are gonna back off like what they do for the drive, you just gotta be able to take that shot and make it.”

Wala raw kakaibang routine si Standhardinger, pare-pareho lang pero disiplinado.

“It doesn’t matter what time the game because I wake up to a certain amount of time before the game starts,” paliwanag ng 34-year-old. “I eat the same food at the same time, 5 hours or something before the game, so my preparations doesn’t change. What changes is my reactions to what they’re trying to do.”

Game 6 bukas sa Smart Araneta Coliseum. (Vladi Eduarte)