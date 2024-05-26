Lipa chess

TUTULAK na ang 1st JCI Senate Lipa Open Rapid Chess Tournament 2024 na parte ng Lipa City Foundation Day sa Lipa Convention Center sa Hunyo 17.

Ito ay may dalawang division na ang mga punong abala ay sina sina Mayor Eric Africa at Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers past president Engr. Roger Reyes sa pakikipagtulungan ni Dubai-based Engr. Danilo Reyes. Sina Africa at Reyes ay parehong aktibong opisyal ng JCI Senate Lipa.

Ang Team Division at ang Youth Division ay bukas sa lahat ng manlalaro na ang mga edad ay 18 at pababa.

“Remember, chess isn’t just about moves—JCI Senate Lipa firmly believes that chess not only instills discipline but also nurtures excellence and fostering a competitive spirit among players, especially the youth,” ani Reyes.

Panauhing pandangal si Grandmaster Eugene Torre sa 1-day event na may cash prizes na P222,000.

Susulong sa Hun. 12 ang Open Executive Rapid Chess Tournament kasabay sa ika-126 na taon na Araw ng Kalayaan ng bansa sa Best Western Hotel sa Angeles, Pampanga.

P10,000 ang naghihintay sa magkakampeon dito na inayos ng IIEE Pampanga chapter at IIEE Branding team nina national past pres. Engr. Allan Anthony Alvarez, chairman Mendro Lim, vice chair Erwin Fernandez at business consultant Roseller Balanza sa pakikipagyulungan ni Katherine Joyce Tablao ng Smart Options Industrial Supplies, Inc.

Tagumpay ang get together ng mga kapwa kong chess player sa pangunguna ng dating top board player ng Cagayan De Oro City na si Sen. Koko Pimentel, na isang bar topnotcher, noong Sabado sa Pande Amerikana sa Marikina.

Tinawag itong Dinner with Chess Community and Gatherings of the Old Guards of PH Chess bilang pagpupugay kay World Chess Hall of Famer GM Torre.

Dumalo rito sina Engr. Alvarez, Engr. Reyes, International Masters Roderick Nava at Jose Efren Bagamasbad, AGM Gavin Ong, National Master Elias Lao, dating Cong. Neri Javier Colmenares, Horacio Templo, Reginald Tee, Red Dumuk, Noel Jay Estacio, Ruben Cuevas, Bobot Medrano, Boyet Tardecilla, Willy San Juan, Nasser Salih Sharief , Atty. Cris Aspiras, dating singer/TV host Jojo Alejar, dating Marikina Mayor Del De Guzman , PH Memory God Father Robert Racasa, Ulysses at Chi Nazario.